The newly induced Rafale jets make their Republic Day Flypast debut
The newly induced Rafale fighter jet first appeared on flypast on the Day of the Republic of India while conducting only the ‘Brahmastra’ formation and was part of the ‘Eklavya’ formation with four other fighter jets.
The fighter jet developed the Eklavya formation flying at an altitude of about 300 meters along with two Jagaur aircraft and two MIG-29s. The five planes resembled a V-shaped Rafale leading the packaging.
25,000 strong audiences were able to see the Rafale fighter jet again when it peaked on the flypast performing the Brahmastra formation where it traversed at a low altitude for several distances, then retreated vertically to 90 degrees and rolled before stabilizing at an altitude higher.
In a major boost to India’s air power capability, five French-made multiple Rafale fighter jets were introduced to the IAF on September 10 last year.
A total of 38 IAF aircraft and four Indian Army aircraft took part in Tuesday’s flight.
The Goel brothers and sisters who came all the way from Yamunanagar, Haryana to attend the ceremonial event, were in ecstasy when they saw Rafale going to heaven at the festivities for the first time.
“That ‘Charlie Vertical’ from Rafale at the end was a total show. It was my first time on a Republic Day, and less crowds actually helped me enjoy the event more. I have to admit, Rafale’s air maneuver was just tear it down, “said 24-year-old Mayank Goel, an engineer.
His sister Kirti Goel, who followed him for the second time, when asked, what was the most amazing experience from the Republic Day 2021 event in Rajpath, she replied, “Rafale air stunt”.
“I followed him in 2015 for the first time, when US President Barack Obama was the main guest. That time, I had seen the ‘Beast’ and this time I saw the Rafale fighter jet, so two amazing experiences,” she told PTI.
For Kuldeep Sharma, who works in the IT sector, and his wife, Rafale’s aerial maneuver at the end of the parade was “the most terrifying experience.”
As traditionally happens on Republic Day, the flypast was divided into two blocks: the first was along with the parade and the second was after the parade.
In the first block, there were three formations. The first was the ‘Nishan’ formation consisting of four Mi17V5 aircraft carrying the national flag and logos of all three services.
It was followed by the ‘Dhruv’ formation by four helicopters of the Army Aviation Corps.
The last was the ‘Rudra’ formation – consisting of a single Dakota aircraft, backed by two Mi17V5 helicopters – which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the country’s victory in the 1971 war.
Dakotas played a major role during that war. On December 16 last year, India began celebrating one year of its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.
The second block of the flypast consisted of nine formations.
These nine formations were ‘Sudarshan’, ‘Rakshak’, ‘Bhim’, ‘Netra’, ‘Garuda’, ‘Eklavya’, ‘Trinetra’, ‘Vijay’ and ‘Brahmastra’.
The Sudarshan formation had a Chinook helicopter and two Mi17V5s, the Rakshak formation consisted of a Mi-35 and four Apache helicopters, the Bhim formation consisted of three C-130J aircraft and the Netra formation consisted of early warning and indigenously developed Netra aircraft accompanied by two Sukhoi-30 fighter jets
The Garuda formation had a C-17 Globemaster aircraft with two MIG-29 aircraft and two Sukhoi-30 MKI aircraft. The Trinetra formation consisted of three Sukhoi-30 MKI. The Vijay formation featured three advanced light helicopters.
The IAF showcased Teja Light Aircraft (LCA) models and Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missiles indigenously developed at its tables during the Republic Day parade.
They also displayed discounted models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), the Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and the Rohini radar in the picture.
The next-generation Rudram anti-radiation missile and the indigenously developed Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missile appeared on the LCA and LCH, respectively, on the tables.
The Sukhoi-30Mki appeared with indigenously developed Astra and Brahmos rockets in the picture. The autochthonous Akash missile appeared alongside the Rohini radar.
The IAF marching contingent in the parade consisted of four officers and 96 soldiers marching in a box with 12 rows and eight columns.
The marching contingent was led by flight lieutenant Tanik Sharma and three supermumer officers – flight lieutenant Manjeet Singh, flight lieutenant Apoorva Yadav and flight officer Kuttapa.
