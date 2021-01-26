A relative of the virus victim wants to meet with WHO experts in Wuhan

WUHAN, China (AP) A relative of a coronavirus victim in China is seeking to meet with a visiting World Health Organization visiting team, saying he should speak to affected families who claim to be being cheated by the Chinese government.

China approved the visit by researchers under the auspices of the UN agency only after months of negotiations. He did not say whether they would be allowed to gather evidence or talk to families, saying only that the team could exchange views with Chinese scientists.

I hope WHO experts do not become a tool to spread lies, said Zhang Hai, whose father died of COVID-19 on February 1, 2020, after traveling to the Chinese city of Wuhan and becoming infected. Weve been in search of the truth over and over again. This was a criminal act and I do not want the WHO to come to China to cover up these crimes.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The WHO team, which arrived in Wuhan on Jan. 14 to investigate the origin of the virus, is expected to begin field work later this week after a 14-day quarantine.

Zhang, a native of Wuhan who now lives in the southern city of Shenzhen, has organized relatives of coronavirus victims in China to hold officials accountable.

Many are angry that the state downplayed the virus early in the outbreak and have tried to file lawsuits against the Wuhan government.

The relatives have faced great pressure from the authorities not to speak anymore. Officials have repeatedly dismissed the lawsuits, repeatedly questioned Zhang and others, and threatened to fire relatives of those who spoke to foreign media, according to interviews with Zhang and other relatives.

Zhang said the relatives’ chat groups closed shortly after WHO teams arrived in Wuhan, and he accused the city government of trying to silence them.

Do not pretend that we do not exist, that we do not hold accountable, said Zhang. You deleted all our platforms, but we still want to let everyone know through the media that we have not given up.

The WHO says its visit to China is a scientific mission to investigate the origin of the virus, not an attempt to establish guilt, and that in-depth interviews and early case reviews are needed. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China initially rejected requests for an international investigation after the Trump administration blamed Beijing for the virus, but bowed to global pressure in May for an investigation into its origins.

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease official in the United States, told the World Economic Forum that the origin of the virus that has brought the world to its knees is still unknown, a large black box, which is terrible.

The mission was repeatedly delayed by negotiations and setbacks, one of which sparked an unusual public outcry from the WHO head.

The arrival of the WHO mission has rekindled controversy over whether China allowed the global spread of the virus by reacting very slowly in the early days.

From the beginning, WHO officials have tried to get more cooperation from China, with limited success.

Audio recordings of WHO internal meetings obtained by The Associated Press and broadcast for the first time on Tuesday show that although the WHO praised China in public, officials complained privately about not receiving enough information.

The UN agency has no implementing powers, so it must rely on the goodwill of member states.

Keiji Fukuda, a public health expert at the University of Hong Kong, has called the visit an image-building mission, with China eager to emerge transparent and the WHO eager to show it is taking action.

Both China and the WHO hope to get some Brownie points, said Fukuda, a former WHO official. But it all depends on what the team will have. Will they really be able to ask the questions they want to ask? “

