The Taliban support Afghan vaccines as COVAX promises $ 112 million





KABUL (Reuters) – Afghans Taliban insurgents on Tuesday backed a vaccination program for which the World Health Organization (WHO) has pledged $ 112 million. Announcing the funding, an Afghan health official said the program would cover 20% of the population. The COVAX program is a global scheme to vaccinate people in low- and middle-income countries against coronavirus. It aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccine by the end of 2021 to cover 20% of the most vulnerable people in 91 poor and middle-income countries. Afghanistan Deputy Health Minister Waheed Majroh told reporters it would take six months to get the vaccines, but authorities were in talks to get them earlier. Afghanistan has recorded 54,854 infections and 2,390 deaths – but experts say the actual numbers are much higher and less reported due to low testing and limited access to medical equipment in the war-torn country. Any vaccination program will take place amid ongoing fighting between the Taliban and government forces and growing attacks on the media and rights activists, but officials believe the insurgent group would not oppose the campaign because it would not go door-to-door. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Tuesday that the group would support and facilitate vaccinations carried out through health centers. In addition to COVAX, the country has also received a pledge of 500,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from India, Dr Ghulam Dastagir Nazari, head of the Extended Immunization Program in Afghanistan, told Reuters. The AstraZeneca brand which is manufactured in India will soon arrive in Afghanistan, Nazari said, adding that the government was only concerned about the approval of the vaccine by the WHO and that the pre-qualification process has already begun. India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank have also said they will fund vaccines for another 20% of Afghanistan by the end of 2022, Deputy Health Ministry spokesman Masouma Jafari told Reuters. Reporting by Hamid Shalizi and Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Additional reporting by Orooj Hakimi; Written by Gibran Peshimam; Edited by Andrew Heavens, Louise Heavens and Giles Elgood

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos