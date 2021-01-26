Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war, the Bangladeshi army marches on Rajpath





As New Delhi and Dhaka celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Liberation War, a three-member contingent of 122 Bangladeshi members marched on Rajpath in the Republic Day parade. There were soldiers withdrawn from units that year. Most of the soldiers in this contingent are greeted by the most distinguished units of the Bangladesh Army consisting of 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 East Bengal Regiment and Artillery Regiment in Field 1, 2 and 3. These units have the special honor of fighting and winning the Liberation War, an official said. The contingent, led by Lt. Col. Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies, Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman, carried with them the legacy of the legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, their ancestors who fought against oppression, mass atrocities and Bangladeshi freedom, the official declared. The Bangladesh Navy had successfully conducted Operation Jackpot during the war, destroying 26 enemy ships in seaports and river ports. The Bangladesh Air Force carries out 50 successful attacks on enemy targets as part of the Kilo Flight from base in Dimapur, India. The contingent arrived in Delhi on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft on January 12 and was in quarantine until January 19, after which they began practicing for the parade. The contingent is scheduled to visit the sites of historical importance in Agra and Ajmer on 28 and 29 January before their departure on 30 January Along with the diamond jubilee of the 1971 war and also 50 years of bonding, New Delhi and Dhaka have agreed to hold a series of commemorative events throughout the year. It is these fraternal ties between the two countries that make the relationship transcend even a strategic partnership. Evocative moment As a decorated veteran, many of whose blood is mixed with the land and waters of Bangladesh, seeing a contingent of an independent Bangladesh Army marching down the Rajpath was a very emotional and evocative moment for Major Chandrakant Singh, VrC and author i Knights in Heaven ( biography of war icon Deputy Air Marshal Chandan Singh). For me to see the Bangladesh Army conducting our Republic Day parade in Rajpath was a heartwarming experience because 50 years ago, my battalion, 4 Guards, paraded in front of Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rahman on March 12, 1972 to commemorate return to Indians upon successful completion of our mission, said Major Singh. In 2017, when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina honored Indian soldiers who took part in the war during her visit to India, Major Singh said, he presented a photograph of Bangabandhu receiving the salute of their units in Dhaka in 1972 and the program of parade, which he had personally signed, for him. Major Singh recalled that when he saw the program, Ms. Hasina agreed to put her signature on it. While doing so, she turned very sentimental and noted that this is the document that both fathers have and her signature, Major Singh declared. In the parade, the Indian Navys painting depicted its rocket attack on the Karachi port on the night of December 4-5, 1971.

