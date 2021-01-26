Parent Punishes Lawyer for ‘Tough-Teen Teen’ Tweeting Law

The mother of a schoolgirl who was repeatedly sent home because of her model has recently convicted a lawyer who said the case had to do with a teenager of color.

Jon Holbrook wrote on Twitter about Ruby Williams, who claimed four years ago that the Urswick Church School of England in Hackney, east London, had discriminated against her. Williams, now 19, was given 8,500 in an out-of-court settlement after her family took legal action. The family was supported by the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

In response to a video posted by the commission about the case, Holbrook said: The Equality Act undermines school discipline by empowering the teen with colorful colors.

Kate Williams, who appeared in the video, said her daughter was too bold to challenge the institutional racism that affected black students across the country. I think he [Holbrook] I just saw my picture and decided to choose it, I think.

She added: He knows nothing of her sufferings. It went on for three and a half years before they changed policy.

The tweet was widely condemned by legal professionals and caused Holbrook to be criticized by his chambers.

Barristers in the cornerstone said this refutes the content of the tweet and all that it carries. The content of the tweet does not in any way reflect the views of Stone Advocates.

Holbrook had been asked to delete the tweet, he added, and an urgent investigation into the matter had been launched.

David Lammy, the shadow justice secretary, said: What a pathetic response from a lawyer. No one should be discriminated against because of their race, or because their hair is different. You shame the bar and undermine your profession.

Maurice Mcleod, the chief executive of Race on the Agenda, said: There is nothing difficult to stand up for your rights. We should all be able to exist without editing or transforming ourselves to conform to certain perceived racist norms.

Kate Williams described Holbrooks’s Twitter post as shocking, but not surprising because there are people with those images that hide in every profession and that’s the scary thing. She added: This guy is attacking a vulnerable young man, knowing nothing about her circumstances, and that is really dangerous.

She said that although the commission was amazing, she believed her daughter was left down by institutions that aimed to protect her. Ruby suffered for three and a half years. Where was the world of education? Where was DfE [Department for Education]? Where was Ofsted? Where was the secretary for education? Where were these people? I was screaming begging for help from 2016 and everyone left him in that situation.

Holbrook said: “My tweet drew attention to a serious political issue, namely how children of color have been able to undermine school uniform policies by asking them to adapt to accommodate cultural change. This issue relates to a wider debate that society needs to have about equality laws that have enabled these claims to succeed on the basis that the law upholds cultural difference at the expense of assimilation.

He added: The attempt to cancel me, which is being run from the left on Twitter, shows how difficult it is to have a reasoned debate on race-related issues. It is time for the country to question the harmful impact that the Equality Act has on free speech. There are many activists who want to silence those who criticize laws that encourage cultural change. When people are silent, this is not good for democracy.