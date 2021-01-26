Aid workers warn of COVID-19 in Mozambique cyclone victims’ camps





Aerial view of the flood after Tropical Cyclone Eloise, in Beira, Mozambique January 22, 2021 in this image taken from social media. Photo taken on January 22, 2021. Courtesy of Mercy Air through REUTERS JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Overcrowded centers for poor people left by Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique create the perfect conditions for the spread of COVID-19, with some living at least 10 in a tent without access to soap, water or masks, a international aid group said Tuesday. Cyclone Eloise, which landed in Mozambique in the early hours of Saturday, weakened in a tropical storm as it moved inland to Zimbabwe, South Africa, eSwtatini – former Swaziland – and Botswana. The death toll across the region rose to 14 on Tuesday as South Africa reported one more death. Crops, homes and infrastructure have also been destroyed, and thousands displaced in Mozambique in particular, in an area still recovering from Cyclone Idai in March 2019. Some 93,418 people had already been displaced to the four provinces affected by Idai, which killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi before Eloise hit. In the port city of Beira alone, 8,700 people are living in 16 temporary shelters after their homes were destroyed by the cyclone. Every tent I saw had at least 10 people packed into it and families do not have access to safe water and essential items like soap and face masks, said Marcia Penicela, project manager at ActionAid Mozambique after a site visit. She said ActionAid was concerned that COVID-19 would spread rapidly to overcrowded centers and that urgent needs included a variety of food and water bases to housing. Espinola Caribe, head of the Beira World Food Programs sub-office, also said COVID-19 was a concern, but people had to avoid danger. This was not a planned evacuation … it was running for your life, he said. WFP now had to start assisting the government in catering to accommodation centers. Reporting by Emma Rumney; Edited by Promit Mukherjee and Angus MacSwan

