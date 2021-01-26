Cosas wants to block the opening of private schools next week, arguing it promotes inequality

Cosas says its members have been told to send home any students seen in uniform this week. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sydney Seshibedi)

The Cosas student body says it is preparing to go to court to prevent the reopening of private schools next Monday.

He believes that all schools should be reopened at the same time because the virus affects everyone.

Cosas says its members have been told to send home any students seen in uniform this week.

The South African Student Congress (Cosas) says a decision to allow independent schools to open their doors from February 1, two weeks before public schools are arrogant and further inequality in the country .

The student body has vowed to challenge the decision in court.

She also pledged to close all schools that opened before February 1st, adding that she believed the facilities were profit-driven and did not worry about student health.

Speaking to News24 on Tuesday, Cosas spokesman Douglas Ngobeni said the pandemic affects everyone, including teachers and students in private schools.

He said this meant they were not isolated and immune from the risk of contracting the virus between the second wave.

OPINION | Hitting Covid-19 in education will cost our children for years to come

Last Friday the Department of Basic Education issued a notice in the Government Gazette stating that independent schools would be allowed to operate two weeks before the February 15 date announced for public schools.

According to the announcement, the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga stated that private schools were not allowed to open earlier than the beginning of February.

But Ngobeni said every school in South Africa should open on February 15, with the exception of a select few.

He claimed that the decision to allow independent schools to open next Monday was because “leaders in government sit on the boards of those private schools”.

“So the people who have priority over profit are our leaders in government. If there is any private school in the country that knows exactly how to deal with the virus, let them share the ideas with us so that we can send them all We are not denying anyone a chance to be educated, but there will never be a point where corpses will be students or teachers, which is why we are closing private schools, for due to [their] arrogance “, argued Ngobeni.

READ HERE | The matriculation exam marking ended ahead of schedule at most centers, says DBE

When asked, Ngobeni did not cite which government leaders served on school boards.

He said the student body had given all the provinces a mandate to stop the opening of any school. He said their members were also advised to send any students they saw wearing school uniforms to the streets going to a private school this week, adding that they would not do so violently.

“If our members are going to find someone dressed in a school during this period, they should be able to advise, not by force, there is no school. We will not do it next week, we are obedient citizens. law and so we will challenge the issue of private schools opening up before public schools in court; we are still discussing it with the national executive committee, “Ngobeni replied to a question on whether banning students from attending school would not violated their right to education.

READ | Private schools are allowed to open from February 1, says Motshekga

He said they were not violating anyone’s rights and were defending democracy, adding that their argument for rejecting a February 1 reopening date for private schools was based on addressing inequality.

“We are the real defenders of South African democracy. We will deal with the issue of inequality. [going on] for so long in society, “he said.

Ngobeni later told News24 “we will not follow them next week. We will leave that process [to the] the courts “.

On Tuesday, the Gauteng Body Working Team closed the Charter House school in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

Gauteng education department spokesman Steve Mabona confirmed the protest outside the school, saying the school was only operating its Early Childhood Development Center.

Mabona said parents who wanted to leave their children in school were stopped from doing so by the group.

READ ALSO | Blockade: Solidarity Challenges Motshekga Authority to Keep Private Schools Closed

He added that the department had reiterated to independent and private schools to adhere to the councils and call for postponing their reopening.

“We just want to continue to encourage those independent schools to stick to the newspaper and not open now. We are quite happy with most of the independent schools because we have interacted with them even before the newspaper and so we do not expect to find any schools. during this week that will be operational, “Mabona said.

He said the provincial department will closely monitor the situation and act if there were any schools it violated during the week.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Subscribe to one of News24’s 33 newspapers to get the information you want in your inbox. Special bulletins are available for subscribers.