The first block of Hong Kongs Covid-19 exposes deep-rooted inequality





HONG KONG When Shirley Leung, 60, woke up locked in the first coronavirus outbreak in Hong Kong, she observed the small room she shares with her adult son, which fits into a single bed and cardboard boxes, and plastic bathtubs for storing clothes. She tried to ignore the smell of the ceiling and walls, which were covered in mold. She justified the fresh vegetables she had at home, unhappy with the canned food and instant noodles the government had provided when it imposed the restrictions on Saturday. She considered the close and interconnected nature of her apartment building. If a room is infected, then how is it possible that cases do not spread between separate dwellings? Mrs. Leung said in a telephone interview. How can it be safe?

Hong Kong has long been one of the most unequal places on Earth, a city where sleek luxury malls sit side by side with overcrowded apartments where bathrooms sometimes double as kitchens. In normal times, that inequality is often erased from the glittering surface of the city. But during the coronavirus pandemic, its cost has become unmistakable.

More than 160 confirmed cases were found in the Jordan neighborhood from January 1 to the end of last week, out of about 1,100 across the city. The government responded by closing 10,000 residents in a 16-block area. More than 3,000 workers, many in hazmat suits, descended on the area to conduct mass testing. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the blockade had been a success and added that more could be expected; officials announced one in nearby Yau Ma Tei immediately. Officials suggested that the dilapidated living conditions of many residents in Jordan had spurred the spread of the virus. A densely packed neighborhood, known for a lively night market, high-rise apartments and numerous restaurants, Jordanis is home to some of the highest rental concentrations in cities, the detached apartments created when apartments are divided into two or more small. More than 200,000 poorer city dwellers live in such units, where the average living space per person is 48 square feet less than one-third the size of a New York City parking space. Some spaces are so small and restrictive that they are called cages or coffins.

The same conditions that may have led to the explosion also made the blockage particularly painful for many residents who were worried about losing a working day or feared they would be trapped in poorly ventilated transmission hotspots. Officials admitted they did not know exactly how many people lived in the shared apartments, complicating attempts to test them all. Discrimination against low-income South Asians, many of whom are concentrated in the area, also caused problems. Some have blamed the government for allowing conditions for an outbreak to escalate and then imposing harsh measures on a group that cannot afford them. Wealthy Hong Kongs have caused their explosions or distant social rules, without similar consequences. If they did anything wrong, it means being poor, living in a shared apartment, or having a different skin color, said Andy Yu, an elected official in the blockade area.

Since the onset of the pandemic, shared apartments have been a source of concern. Ms. Leung, the retiree, and her son have only one bed, in which she sleeps at night, and her son sleeps during the day after returning from overnight shifts as a construction worker. A roof beam was showing cracks, but the owner had delayed fixing it, she said. Mold has also been a persistent problem, due to the dripping of contaminated water from a neighboring unit. Plumbing in separate dwellings is often configured to allow for more bathrooms or kitchens, but installation is often incorrect. During the SARS outbreak in 2002-3, more than 300 people in a housing estate were infected and 42 died after the virus spreads through defective hydraulics. The government promised reforms after SARS but acknowledged that the situation remains dangerous.

Many of the buildings in the restricted area are older and in poor condition, Sophia Chan, secretary for food and health, said on Saturday. The risk of infection in the community is very high.

The shutdown eventually lasted only two days, until midnight on Sunday, when the government said it had successfully tested most area residents. Thirteen people came out positive. Updated January 26, 2021, 8:18 am ET But experts said the government had failed to address the underlying issues. Wong Hung, associate director of the Institute for Health Equality at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the government did not properly regulate shared housing. They fear that if they do anything, there is no place where these types of lower-income families can find shelter, Professor Wong said. The real estate market in Hong Kong ranks consistently as less affordable worlds.

Income inequality in Hong Kong is also closely intertwined with ethnicity, and the pandemic has exacerbated long-standing discrimination against South Asians, who make up about 1 percent of the city’s population. Nearly a third of South Asian families with children in Hong Kong fall below the poverty line, almost double the proportion for all households across the city, according to government data.

Many South Asians live in and around Jordan, including detached dwellings, and as the virus spread, some locals began making sweeping allegations of unhygienic behavior. Raymond Ho, a senior health official, aroused anger last week when he suggested Hong Kong ethnic minorities were pushing the broadcast because they like to share food, smoke, drink alcohol and talk together. (Ms Lam, the city leader, later said the government was not suggesting the spread of the disease was linked to ethnicity.) Sushil Newa, owner of a brightly painted Nepalese restaurant in the block area, showed screenshots on his phone to online commentators comparing his community to animals and suggesting they were alcoholic.

We were just working hard here, paying taxes, so how did we get isolated from Hong Kong? tha z. Newa, referring to discrimination, as an employee hiding the containers of the receiving biryani. Professor Wong said the government had also failed to communicate effectively with South Asian residents, leading to confusion about the blockade. (The government later said it had sent translators.) Other residents said the government had provided food that was not culturally appropriate, such as pork for Muslims. Akoma, z. Newa said he supported the blockade. Although he had lost money, explosion control was more important, he said.

Other business owners agreed but also sought compensation from the government. Low Hung-kau, owner of a corner stall called Shanghai Delicious Foods, said he was forced to dump ingredients he had previously prepared for the steam bun an extra blow to the top of the business downturn since the neighborhood blast began .

I lost 60 percent of my business, he said. Hardly anyone passes. He spent a day after the stalemate gathering neighboring business owners to urge the government to pay at least part of their losses over the weekend. Government officials have avoided questions about compensation, saying only that they hoped employers would not deduct employee salaries who had lacked work. Activists have criticized the government throughout the pandemic for its aid efforts, noting that it did not provide unemployment assistance. Moreover, most government aid has been targeted at employers rather than employees. Some companies have applied for subsidies in exchange for keeping employees on the payroll, then gave up that mortgage. Some had little choice but to work in the blockchain, despite the risks. Ho Lai-ha, a 71-year-old street cleaner, said she had cleaned the streets and cleaned the sewers over the weekend, just days after they were cited as possible sources of pollution. I’m a little scared, but there ‘s no other way, she said as she plunged a dust into an open lattice Monday. The area was closed, but our work continues.

