Scottish and Welsh governments to explore ways to stay on EU Erasmus scheme





The Ministers of Scotland and Wales have issued a joint statement pledging to explore how both countries can continue to benefit from the EU Erasmus scheme.

They said the UK Government’s decision to abandon the student exchange program “will reduce opportunities for all students and cut support for the most disadvantaged communities”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously told lawmakers that there was no threat to Erasmus, which offers opportunities to study abroad. However last month he announced that the UK would withdraw from the program and replace it with its own scheme named after mathematician Alan Turing. Mr Johnson said Erasmus was “extremely expensive”. READ MORE: Erasmus Scotland: MEPs want Scotland back In a joint statement, SNP Minister for Further and Higher Education Richard Lochhead and Welsh Education Minister Kirsty Williams described the replacement as “a lesser imitation of the truth”. They said: “The Scottish and Welsh Governments have always been united in our view that participation in Erasmus + is in the best interest of the whole of the United Kingdom. “The UK Government ‘s decision not to join the program is deeply disappointing: a decision that will see support for our most vulnerable communities cut off, and opportunities for all of our students reduced. “Our participation in Erasmus + has helped transform the lives of thousands of our students, schoolchildren, teachers, adult learners and young people, from all over the UK. “In Scotland proportionately more participants have gone abroad through Erasmus + than anywhere else in the UK, while proportionately more visitors from the rest of Europe have visited Scotland in return. “Schools in Wales have led the UK in earning Erasmus + funding for strategic partnership projects on innovative topics such as green energy, artificial intelligence and promoting classroom involvement.

“Erasmus + is about more than just university exchanges. “In fact, when put together, more Erasmus + funds are set aside for further education, schools, adult education and youth groups than for universities. “Participating in an Erasmus + exchange has proven to increase people’s self-confidence, cultural awareness, ability to learn a second language and employment. “Furthermore, these benefits are more pronounced for participants coming from the most deprived areas of the UK and those who have moved further away from traditional education. “The UK Government ‘s proposed alternative, for comparison, is a smaller imitation of the real thing. “The Turing scheme, funded at 105 105m a year, is fading compared to Erasmus +, which has now increased its budget for the next seven years to € 26.2 billion. “Turing will not provide any funding to international partners that are needed to allow movements to take place other than Erasmus +, where both parties are given funding to facilitate student exchange from one country to another. “Turing will also fail to support any of the strategic partnerships currently supported by Erasmus +, which help to build relationships with partners in Europe. “Furthermore, Turing will not provide any support to our adult education or youth employment sectors, while support for colleges, schools and vocational education and training sectors will be significantly reduced, by the amount of limited funds to be made available to anyone. “In doing so, the UK Government is sending a message that only universities deserve full support and that those in other forms of education – often from our most deprived communities – are not. “They are depriving our most vulnerable students of opportunities and thus reinforcing previous inequalities. “It is even more unacceptable that the UK Government is seeking to impose this inadequate scheme in Scotland and Wales through new legislation that goes beyond the pious nature of education. “We have been clear that what they are proposing is simply not good enough and that instead any replacement funding for Erasmus + should be given in the first instance to the Scottish and Welsh Governments, to allow us to exercise our right to provide educational services within our respective nations. “We will continue to make these arguments and continue to advocate for those sectors that once enjoyed the benefits of Erasmus + and which have been abandoned by the UK Government. “We are outraged by the burst of support from across Europe for our continued participation in Erasmus +. “This is something that Wales, Scotland and Europe all want; the UK Government stands isolated in its opposition. “We want the whole of the UK to stay, but we will now look at how Scotland and Wales can continue to enjoy the benefits of Erasmus +.”







