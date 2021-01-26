Quick Facts of the Central African Republic

Here’s a look at the Central African Republic. It is a landlocked country in central Africa, bordering Cameroon, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, South Sudan AND sudan

For the Central African Republic

(nga CIA World Factbook)

Zone: 622,984 sq km, slightly smaller than Texas

Population: 5,357,984 (July 2021 estimate)

Middle age: 20 years

Capital: Bangui

Ethnic groups: Bad 28.8%, Banda 22.9%, Mandjia 9.9%, Sara 7.9%, M’Baka-Bantu 7.9%, Arab-Fulani (Peul) 6%, Mbum 6%, Bank 5, 5%, Zande-Nzakara 3%, other ethnic groups 2.1%

Feja: Christians 89.5%, Muslims 8.5%, people 1%, unaffiliated 1% (2010 estimate)

Unemployment: 6.9% (2017 estimate)

Other facts

Since gaining independence from France in 1960, many of its presidents have been ousted by unconstitutional means.

Despite its natural resources, including gold, timber, diamonds and uranium, the Central African Republic (CAR) is among the poorest nations in the world.

CAR is a possible secret location Joseph Kony, the brutal leader of the Lorde Resistance Army (LRA).

Seleka, a coalition of rebels predominantly from a Muslim region, ousted President Francois Bozize from office in March 2013. CAR has since been ravaged by violence between Christians and Muslims.

There are more than 600,136 internally displaced persons (as of September 30, 2019) and more than 611,000 refugees abroad (as of March 31, 2020).

(Source: UNHCR; COR and Commission on Population Development)

Deadline

1894 – The territory of Ubangi-Shari (Oubangui-Chari) is placed under French colonial rule.

1910 – Ubangi-Shari joins three other dependencies to form French Equatorial Africa (AEF).

December 1958 – It becomes an autonomous republic within the French Community, with Barthelemy Boganda serving as prime minister until his death in 1959.

August 13, 1960 – Achieves full independence from France as the Central African Republic. David Dacko becomes the first president.

1962 – President Dacko declares the Black African Social Evolution Movement (MESAN) the only legitimate political party.

1964 – Dacko runs without objection and is officially elected president.

December 31, 1965 – Dacko is overthrown in a military coup led by Jean-Bedel Bokassa, commander of the armed forces.

January 1966 – The CAR Constitution is repealed and the legislature dissolved.

1972 – Bokassa makes himself president for life.

1976 – Bokassa proclaims himself emperor of the newly named Central African Empire.

September 20, 1979 – Bokassa has been ousted in a coup by Dacko, with French support.

September 1, 1981 – General Andre Kolingba leads a coup by removing Dacko from power and forming a military government.

November 29, 1986 – Kolingba has been sworn in as constitutional president.

October 1992 – Multi-party presidential elections are held, but the results are later annulled by the Supreme Court due to voting irregularities.

1993 – In the restructured multi-party presidential election, Ange-Felix Patasse is elected president, defeating Kolingba and Dacko.

October 1999 – President Patasse is re-elected, with 51.6% of the vote.

March 2003 – Bozize, backed by Chad, seizes power while Patasse is out of the country. Bozize was elected president in 2005.

September 25, 2007 – United Nations Security Council passes Resolution 1778, which defines the peacekeeping operation MINURCAT, United Nations Mission in the Republic of Central Africa and Chad. The mandate of the mission ends on December 31, 2010.

January 23, 2011 – Bozize has been re-elected despite allegations of fraud by election observers.

October 14, 2011 – In a letter addressed US House Speaker John Boehner, US President Barack Obama says he is sending 100 American troops in Central Africa to provide them with assistance in Kony hunting, the head of the Lord’s Resistance Army.

December 2012 – Seleka, a coalition of predominantly Muslim rebel groups, organizes attacks in several cities as they advance towards the capital Bangui.

11 January 2013 – An agreement signed in Gabon’s capital, Libreville, creates a unity government headed by Bozize. Under the agreement, Seleka party members and the opposition will elect a prime minister, and legislative elections will be held within a year.

March 2013 – Seleka accuses Bozize of abandoning the peace deal and dismisses it. Bozize fled to Cameroon and Michel Djotodia, a Seleka leader, declares himself president.

13 April 2013 – The Interim National Council confirms Djotodia as interim president.

August 18, 2013 – Djotodia has been sworn in as interim president. He is considered the first Muslim head of state and the first from the northeast.

September 2013 – Djotodia officially dissolves the Seleka coalition.

December 5, 2013 – The UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2127, which authorizes MISCA, the African-led International Support Mission in the Central African Republic, and French peacekeeping troops already on the ground to take all necessary measures to protect civilians and stabilize the country.

December 2013 – The African Union announces it will temporarily increase the levels of its troops in the CAR to 6,000 soldiers.

January 2014 – As a result of the violence that has gripped CAR since March 2013, more than 935,000 people are internally displaced and almost 60% of them are children, according to the UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency.

January 10, 2014 – Djotodia and Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye resign amid pressure from African regional leaders.

January 20, 2014 – The Interim National Council (CNT) elects Catherine Samba-Panza as interim president.

14 February 2014 – European union commits to sending 500 troops to CAR, a number the coalition is planning to double, according to EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton. The EU announcement follows France’s statement that it will send 400 additional troops to join the 1,600 French personnel already stationed there.

April 1, 2014 – European Union launches EUFOR RCA, a military operation to help restore stability to the CAR.

April 10, 2014 – The UN Security Council unanimously approves the creation of a UN peacekeeping force for the CAR, where competing militias have been fighting for months. The council approved the deployment of 11,800 peacekeepers in the country, where about 6,000 African-led peacekeepers and about 2,000 French troops have already been deployed. Moreover, the European Union is planning to deploy up to 1,000 troops.

30 April 2015 – French soldiers forced minors in CAR to sexually assault them in exchange for food or money, according to Paula Donovan, co-director of AIDS World, citing a confidential UN report. abuses allegedly committed against a dozen hungry and vulnerable children in a refugee camp at M’Poko International Airport in Bangui, the capital of CAR, between December 2013 and June 2014.

May 7, 2015 – The Paris Prosecutor’s Office announces, “A judicial investigation against unnamed persons charged with charges of rape of minors” under the age of 15, or collaboration in this, “by people abusing the authority given by their functions”.

12 August 2015 – A day later Amnesty International details the allegations rape of a 12-year-old girl and indiscriminate killings by the UN peacekeeping force in CAR, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon seeks and accepts the resignation of Babacar Gaye, head of UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic.

August 19, 2015 – A UN spokeswoman says three additional people, including a juvenile, have charged UN peacekeepers working at CAR with rape. Since the UN created a force in the country in April 2014, there have been 14 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by peacekeepers, including three new charges.

September 15, 2015 – KB announces she has received a new allegation of sexual abuse against a UN peacekeeper working at CAR.

January 20, 2016 – Nearly 2.5 million people, about half the country’s population, are facing starvation, says the UN after the completion of an emergency food safety assessment. The number of those suffering from hunger has doubled from a year ago, says the UN.

February 4, 2016 – Human Rights Watch says it has documented eight counts of sexual abuse including peacekeepers in CAR from October to December 2015.

20 February 2016 – Faustin-Archange Touadera, to form prime minister, is elected president, says the country’s electoral authority, with 62.7% of the vote.

June 21, 2016 – Former Congolese Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba is sentenced to 18 years in prison from International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in CAR. He was convicted of murder, rape and robbery between October 2002 and March 2003, when forces under his command were sent to the CAR to quell a coup attempt. Bemba’s sentence is changed on June 8, 2018.

7 August 2017 – UN humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien, following a site visit reports that violence is intensifying and that “early warning signs of a genocide “There is a lot more humanitarian support needed,” he said.

5 October 2017 – A Human Rights Watch report says armed groups in the country “have used rape and sexual slavery as a tactic of war across the country during almost five years of conflict”.

June 21, 2019 – A 50-year-old priest, Father Luke Delft, is removed from his post at CAR after CNN uncovers new allegations of child sexual abuse against him for his superiors in Don Bosco’s Salesians, a religious order set up specifically to protect children. Delft, who was convicted in Europe before going to work as director across the country of Catholic charity, Caritas, is accused of abusing at least two boys in CAR. The new allegations come after a year-long CNN investigation.

November 21, 2019 – After CNN published their investigation into Delft, Caritas Internationalis, a network of Catholic charities, encourages its regional branches to control their staff and volunteers. The statement posted on their website claims that “civil and religious authorities have been notified and are investigating the allegations”.

27 December 2020 – Touadera is elected president, with 53.9% of the vote.