Protests in India turn violent as angry farmers clash with police

NEW DELHI Thousands of protesting farmers poured into New Delhi on Tuesday as they used their tractors to tear down barricades, causing police to throw tear gas and throw into chaos an event that posed a direct challenge to the government.

Farmers protesting India’s new farm laws were expected to start a procession of tractors through the city at noon local time, to avoid interfering with the morning celebrations marking Republic Day of India in central Delhi. But farmers began dismantling the barricades about two hours earlier amid some apparent confusion among protesters.

The protest had already threatened to climb into the annual celebration of the start of the Constitution of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw an ample military parade, and news channels showed surreal scenes of Mr. Modi’s officers greeting as chaos erupted in some parts of the city just a few miles away.

As evening fell in New Delhi, at least one person had died and many parts of the city still felt besieged. It was unclear whether security forces, or farm leaders who appeared to have lost control, could push the protesters out of town and return to the campsites they have occupied for the past two months on the outskirts of the capitals.