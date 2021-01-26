International
Protests in India turn violent as angry farmers clash with police
NEW DELHI Thousands of protesting farmers poured into New Delhi on Tuesday as they used their tractors to tear down barricades, causing police to throw tear gas and throw into chaos an event that posed a direct challenge to the government.
Farmers protesting India’s new farm laws were expected to start a procession of tractors through the city at noon local time, to avoid interfering with the morning celebrations marking Republic Day of India in central Delhi. But farmers began dismantling the barricades about two hours earlier amid some apparent confusion among protesters.
The protest had already threatened to climb into the annual celebration of the start of the Constitution of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi oversaw an ample military parade, and news channels showed surreal scenes of Mr. Modi’s officers greeting as chaos erupted in some parts of the city just a few miles away.
As evening fell in New Delhi, at least one person had died and many parts of the city still felt besieged. It was unclear whether security forces, or farm leaders who appeared to have lost control, could push the protesters out of town and return to the campsites they have occupied for the past two months on the outskirts of the capitals.
The farmers’ agitators broke the agreed terms and began their march long before the agreed time, Delhi police said in a statement, confirming that several members of the force had been injured, without giving numbers. The agitators chose the path of violence and destruction.
On the border of the towns with the village of Ghazipur, where farmers have been stationed for months in protest, tractors pushed aside a transport container set to block their way while police stood there helpless. Elsewhere, thick clouds of tear gas rose above the approved march routes as farmers with tractors, horses and on foot forcibly began their rallies hours ahead of schedule.
Farmers waved flags and mocked police officers, the news aired on TV. They also broke the Red Fort, the iconic palace that once served as the residence of the rulers of Mughal India, and raised a flag on top of the fort that often flew to Sikh temples. Many of the protesting farmers are from Punjab, a predominantly Sikke part of the country.
Many farmers carried long swords, tridentes, sharp daggers, and functional battle axes, if they were primarily ceremonial weapons. It appears most of the protesters were not wearing masks, despite the explosion of India Covid-19.
Once we did it inside Delhi, we would not go anywhere until Modi repeals the law, said Happy Sharma, a farmer from neighboring Uttar Pradesh who was among 27 people boarding a trailer behind a tractor.
Large groups of tractors and protesters broke away from the approved protest routes by jumping on buses and violently colliding with overloaded police officers armed with bamboo sticks as they marched towards central Delhi.
Early in the morning, Delhi police commanders had deployed officers carrying assault rifles. Television footage showed them in the middle of the main streets, staring at protesters, rifles aimed at crowds. In some areas, police officers beat protesters with their batons to push them back.
Some of the most violent clashes took place at an intersection near India’s income tax office and an old police force headquarters as protesters tried to break a final barrier and force themselves towards the city center. Angry farmers retreated and drove their tractors down a side road to leave the city, only after police opened several bursts of tear gas.
Local television channels showed farmers placing the body of a protester in the middle of a nearby street. They said the man had been shot, but this could not be independently verified. New York Times reporters in the area saw injured people being taken away who said they were injured when a tractor overturned. CCTV footage broadcast on local television showed a tractor slipping after colliding with a high-speed police barricade.
The Indian government has temporarily suspended internet services in border areas that have been protest centers for months, an official at India’s interior ministry confirmed.
The demonstration, after the central government failed in its frantic efforts to prevent the tractor from marching, illustrated how deeply the blockade with farmers has embarrassed Mr. Modi. Although he has emerged as India’s most dominant figure after suppressing his political opposition, farmers have been adamant.
In September, Mr Modi passed through Parliament three agricultural laws that he hopes will inject private investment into a sector that has been plagued by inefficiencies and a lack of money for decades. But farmers stood up, saying the easing of regulations by governments had left them at the mercy of corporate giants who would take over their businesses.
As their protests have grown in size and anger, with tens of thousands of farmers placed in the cold for two months and dozens of them dying, the government has offered to change some pieces of legislation to reflect their demands. The country’s Supreme Court also intervened, ordering the government to suspend the laws until a settlement is reached with the farmers.
But farmers say they will not stop a repeal and they have started increasing pressure. In addition to their tractor protest on Tuesday, they have announced plans to march on foot to the Indian Parliament on February 1, when the new countries budget will be unveiled.
Tensions were high until Tuesday, with some officials claiming the protests had been infiltrated by insurgent elements who would direct violence if farmers were allowed inside the city. Just days ago, farmer leaders brought before the media a young boy they claimed had stopped on suspicion of plotting to shoot leaders Tuesday to disrupt the rally. No set of claims could be independently verified.
There was some confusion about the field and size of the tractor march before it started. Local news media reports, citing documents from Delhi police, said the march would start only after the high-profile Republic Day parade in the heart of New Delhi had culminated. Reports also said the number of tractors and how long they could stay inside the city were covered.
But farm leaders at a news conference Monday said there were no time limits or restrictions on the number of tractors as long as they kept the lines set by Delhi police. Road maps suggested a compromise between farmers and police that could allow protesters to enter the city but not approach sensitive government institutions.
Leaders said about 150,000 tractors had gathered at the capital’s borders for the march, that about 3,000 volunteers would try to help police maintain order, and that 100 ambulances were on standby.
Farmers, in statements given to the marchers, as well as during the press conference, repeatedly appealed for peace.
Remember, our goal is not to conquer Delhi, but to win the hearts of the people of this country, they said in instructions posted online for the marchers, who were told not to carry guns or even sticks and to avoid provocative slogans and slogans. .
The trademark of this agitation has been its peace, said Balbir Singh Rajewal, one of the leading leaders of the movements My request to our farming brothers, to our young people, is that they keep this peaceful movement. The government is spreading rumors, agencies have started cheating people. Beware of this.
If we stay peaceful, we have won. If we turn violent, Modi will win.
Jeffrey Gettleman contributed to reporting.
