3 arrested for protesting against transphobia outside the MoD building

SINGAPORE: Three individuals were arrested on Tuesday (January 26th) evening after a protest was held against transphobia inside the Ministry of Education (MoE) building.

In response to questions from the CNA, police said late Tuesday evening three people, aged between 19 and 32, were arrested for allegedly attending an unauthorized public assembly.

Around 5pm on Tuesday, a group of five people “allegedly staged a protest outside the Ministry of Defense headquarters along Buona Vista Drive with placards saying # FIXED SCHOOLS NOT STUDENTS, WHY WE ARE NOT IN YOUR SEX, HOW CAN WE BE ALONE AS YOUR ATTENTION US WITHIN AN FF, trans students WILL NOT be deleted and trans students deserve access to SHARENDETSIN & & SUPPORT, police said.

The group did not have a police permit to conduct the public assembly, and when police arrived, only three individuals remained.

Police warned them to stop their activities as they were responsible for violations under the Law of Public Order. However, they ignored the policy warnings and continued with their activities, police said.

The group was then given a Movement direction under Article 36 of the Public Order Act and was told they would be arrested if they did not adhere to the direction. The three refused to comply despite repeated policy warnings and were arrested under the Public Order Act around 5.35pm.

Five banners, two multicolored flags and a blue bag were seized in connection with the case. The three individuals were released on bail at around 22:00 and investigations are ongoing, police said.

Earlier Tuesday, the SG Community Action Network said in a statement that a group of students and supporters were planning to stage a protest at 5pm on Tuesday, calling on Education Minister Lawrence Wong “to end discrimination against LGBTQ + students from MM schools “.

They also intended to call Mr. Wong for “upholding the fundamental rights of all students to education within a secure and supportive school life”.

In the statement, the protesters also asked the education ministry to acknowledge and apologize for “the damage done by schools to LGBTQ + through the discriminatory practices of their schools”.

Earlier this month, a student wrote in a post on Reddit that MM had prevented him from getting a referral letter from a doctor to start hormone therapy.

The ministry denied the allegations two days later, saying it was not “true” that it had interfered with the student’s treatment and invited the student to approach the school to “clarify and discuss how the school could support the student’s education”. its better “.

On January 21, the MoD issued a joint statement with the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), saying final decisions on the use of hormone therapy “with clinicians and their patients”.

“Such treatments also require the written consent of the parents (in the case of minors),” the MoD and IMH said.

“Within the school environment, schools work closely with the IMH and parents to support these students, and maintain a conducive learning environment.

“In this case, the school is committed to providing the educational support a student needs to graduate, including home teaching.”

According to the student, who wanted to be known only as Ashlee, she was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2019 and notified school management of her diagnosis in March 2020.

She was then asked to confirm this through a letter from her IMH psychiatrist, she told TODAY. The letter was reportedly given to the school and the MoD in the same month, and the education ministry told her through the school that she would work with her to understand her diagnosis and make the school favorable to her.

But when she would resume hormone replacement therapy in August, she was informed by the psychiatrist that the MoD had told the doctor to consult with the ministry before making any decisions regarding treatments for transgender students, Ashlee TODAY said.

Because of this, she has not received the letter to start hormone replacement therapy, she said.