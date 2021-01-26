Doctor accused of killing Covid patients to “clear beds” in Italian hospital arrested during raid as deaths are being investigated





A doctor killed two of his patients to clear beds in a hit hospital in Covid, prosecutors in Italy have claimed. Dr Carlo Mosca, 47, was held by police after a lengthy covert investigation following the deaths of two men, but he is also suspected of three other fatalities. Read our live coronavirus blog for the latest news and updates 2 Dr Carlo Mosca, 47, charged with killing two patients to free up space in an overcrowded Covid ward Credit: Features Rex 2 Mosca was in charge of an A&E department in Montechiari, Italy Credit: Google Mosca was arrested in a dawn raid after the bodies of Natal Bassi, 61, and Angelo Paletti, 80, were exhumed and their medical records reviewed after they died in the first Covid wave. Dr Mosca was in charge of the emergency department at Montichiari Hospital in the province of Brescia. The province is part of the Lombardy region, which was Italy’s worst-hit region when the country as a whole was seeing a peak of about 800 people dying from the virus every day. Prosecutors say Mosca gave the two men, who were admitted to suffering from Covid 19, an anesthetic plus nerve and muscle-blocking drugs, causing their deaths in order to clear the necessary beds. Drugs are commonly used when patients are put on a ventilator, but investigators found from medical records neither men were intubated while in the hospital. Officials launched an investigation following an anonymous announcement about Mosca and today he was under house arrest on suspicion of voluntary murder and data falsification. The note on the information reportedly read: “You should check Dr Mosca. He is insane. “He is killing patients to clear the beds.” Investigating magistrate Angela Corvi wrote in the arrest warrant Dr Mosca had “” full knowledge “of what he was doing and” had the ability to kill “. She wrote that the alleged motive was to “” clear the beds and help the staff’s human resources, both physically and emotionally “. In March, Italy became the first country since the start of the pandemic to implement a nationwide blockade. WHAT VIRUS? Thousands flock to the beaches on Australia Day at temperatures reaching 40C THE CHAOS OF KOVID Revolutionaries blocking the dirt brand on the third day of riots in the Netherlands HOTEL OF THIRD Mother and baby ‘tied up and strangled to death in hotel by husband’ JA ME BANG Man dies from ‘extreme orgasm’ after losing his life during sex work PURE LEAGUE ‘Sex sex’ who boasted to mother ‘I’re raping your daughter’ has been beaten by the crowd ‘MMB BON VJEN T BO GJAKUT’ One moment the cruel owner throws the dog and leaves while the puppy follows the car The country was for a time the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe and was seeing over 5,000 people being positive per day, as well as many cases that probably went unregistered. Reports from time describe patients crashed on the streets and a “catastrophic” situation in overcrowded hospitals. Italy has now seen almost 2.5 million people tested positive and at least 85,881 killed, making the death toll the sixth highest in the world.







