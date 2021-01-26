International
The Andhra couple, who killed the girls to appease the supernatural powers, were sent to prison
- The killings took place on Sunday and police have been gathering the couple for the past two days to find out the real reason for the killing.
A local court in Madanapalle in the Andhra Pradeshs Chittoor district on Tuesday returned a couple to 14-day judicial detention. The man-woman duo are accused of killing their two daughters ostensibly to appease supernatural forces.
Malluru Purushottam Naidu, vice-president of the local government women’s college, and his wife Padmaja, a gold medalist in mathematics who also runs an IIT training institute in the city, were transferred to the Madanapalle sub-prison later in the evening.
The killings took place on Sunday and police have been gathering the couple for the past two days to find out the actual reason for the murder of their daughters Alekhya (27), a post-graduate in forest management and Sai Divya (23), an MBA course who attends music at the KM Music Conservatory in Chennai. The couple allegedly committed some strange acts for several days at their residence.
In the afternoon, police rushed them to the Madanapalle government hospital for testing of Covid-19 before taking them to the police station and then to court. However, Padmaja refused to cooperate with the police in conducting a medical examination.
She came in hysterical as she was going to the hospital. She claimed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva and that she had poison in her throat, and so there was no need to perform any Covid-19 test on her, said Madanapalle Srinivasulu police inspector.
She went on to say that she had already driven the Covid-19 from her. Shiva is back, the job is done. I’m Shiva, she cried.
The police inspector said when Padmaja refused to enter the hospital, the doctors came out and took the bladder sample to the police van. Police later took the couple to the police station for official registration of the case.
On Monday evening, the bodies of the two girls were cremated at the local crematorium. While Padmaja did not show up for the burn, Naidu lit the ball. We unnecessarily killed our daughters. We do not deserve to live, he complained.
