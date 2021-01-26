City eligible for $ 6.7 million in provincial funding after meeting program guidelines





The town of Moose Jaw has met the six criteria the provincial government has set for municipalities to receive money through the revenue grant sharing program

The provincial government provides additional funding each year to municipalities through a revenue sharing agreement, but those municipalities must first meet certain criteria to achieve that money. There are six criteria that municipalities must meet to receive the money. These criteria include the provision of an audited financial statement, the provision of a water supply report, ensuring that education property tax reporting is in good standing, having a sub-regulation of council procedures, ensuring the existence of a employee code of conduct and the provision of public disclosure statements by all city council members. The city of Moose Jaw has met these requirements, which means that the director of financial services can sign the declaration of eligibility and submit the documents to the province. In turn, the province will provide Moose Jaw City with $ 6.7 million in municipal revenue sharing funding this year. The financing is based on the value of 0.75 of a percentage point of the provincial sales tax from the second previous year, which means that the province will provide revenue using the 2019 figures. The council confirmed that the city meets the eligibility requirements during the regular Jan. 25 meeting and voted unanimously to authorize the director of financial services to sign the appropriate documents and send them to the provincial government. “This is important. From our perspective as a council, we are adhering to provincial guidelines,” said Mayor Fraser Tolmie. “There have been municipalities that have not followed these required standards. , it is ensured that the municipalities are presenting this. “I think it’s important to us – especially when we’re looking at over $ 6 million in revenue sharing – that’s important to our budget and it’s important to the citizens of Moose Jaw. “Our community. We want to make sure we are following the right care and following the instructions.” Based on the requirements, the council had to confirm that the municipality had met all six criteria before 31 January. The next regular council meeting is Monday, February 1st.







