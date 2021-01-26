Document: COVID-19 and the International Security Environment

Below is the Congressional Research Service report of January 25, 2021, COVID-19: Possible Implications for the International Security Environment Overview of Issues and Further Readings to Congress.

From the report

US Leadership and Global Role in the World

Some observers argue that the COVID-19 pandemic is showing that the United States is retaining or reaffirming its role as a global leader, while other observers argue that the COVID-19 pandemic is demonstrating that the United States has chosen to withdraw from or not more capable of performing that role. Some observers argue that the COVID-19 pandemic is the first major international crisis since World War II, for which the United States has not served as a leader in directing, organizing, or implementing an international response.

The COVID-19 pandemic could affect discussions about the costs and benefits for the United States of acting as a global leader, not just in terms of global health, but across a range of issues. In this regard, some observers have focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic may be illustrating the strengths or weaknesses of the Trump Administrations’ first approach to the US role in the world.

Some observers, including some foreign observers, argue that the U.S. domestic response to the COVID-19 pandemic is demonstrating weaknesses in U.S. democracy, governance, and public health, especially compared to how other countries have responded to the pandemic within their boundaries. , and that this will reduce the United States’ ability in the future to offer itself or be accepted by other countries as a global leader in other international affairs or as a model to be imitated by others.

Other observers argue that the US response to the pandemic is focusing international attention on what they see as a need for reform at the World Health Organization (WHO), demonstrating the strength and innovation of the US scientific institution in developing vaccines and other medical devices. responds to the pandemic and demonstrates the flexibility and resilience of the U.S. federal system in allowing states and localities to respond to the pandemic in ways that are tailored to local conditions.

China’s potential role as a global leader

Some observers have focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic can provide insight into whether China wants and is working to become a global leader compared to (or instead of) the United States if China has a capability for them. done so, and how other countries can see China acting in such a role. The transparency of the Chinese, especially in relation to its actions in the early days of its COVID-19 explosion in Wuhan, as well as the so-called donation diplomacy or Chinese diplomatic mask which means Chinese actions to send medical equipment and personnel in other countries, and the emphasis on these actions in statements by the Chinese government and state-controlled media have become new elements of an ongoing discussion about China’s capacity or suitability to act as a global leader. This ongoing discussion includes consideration of a number of other issues, including China’s actions to implement its Belt and Road Initiative, China’s territorial disputes with other countries, its participation in international organizations, and technology development and activities. international lending.

US Relations and Great Power Competition with China and Russia

Some observers have focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic has become an important element in US-China relations and the intense US power rivalry with China and Russia, which the Trump administration has placed at the center of its construct. national security. For some observers, the COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for US-China cooperation on an important international issue of common interest. For other observers, the COVID-19 pandemic is a new major source of dispute and competition arena between the two countries and is causing US-China relations to solidify more fully in a Cold War-like adversarial situation.

Some observers have focused on what they see as a competition or rivalry between the United States, Russia, China and other countries to be the first country to develop and release an effective coronavirus vaccine that causes COVID-19, and so on. becomes the first country to be able to restore its economy to full operation and / or use foreign access to its vaccines as a lever of foreign policy and thus gain a politico-economic advantage in the post- pandemic. The term vaccine nationalism is being used by some of these observers to refer to this perceived race or race. Some observers have expressed concern that countries’ decisions to pursue vaccine development and deployment in a competitive, individual rather than collaborative, multilateral manner may reduce the overall effectiveness of efforts to develop and field effective vaccines and thus prolong the pandemic.

Some observers have focused on how the COVID-19 pandemic offers a new salient factor in the discussion of whether the United States should sever its economy from China and reduce its dependence on China for key materials and products, including supplies. hospital and pharmaceuticals. Some observers have focused on whether the US and China responses to the COVID-19 pandemic will affect worldwide views on the relative merits of US and Chinese forms of government and economic models as examples. possible to imitate.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

Download the document here.

Similar