Nigeria International News Services Correspondent Explores Lagos City Life in a Living Photographic Book





By Samuel Okocha, in Lagos Lagos is the most populous city in Nigeria and Africa – a rapidly changing metropolis that plays home to both the super rich and the super poor. Its commercial capital of Nigeria. It is the center of its dynamic music industry, emerging arts scene and technology startups. International News Services correspondent in Nigeria, Samuel Okocha, has produced a photo book showing a brief overview of the city. It’s also a product of my strong interest in street photography that has been therapeutic for me, said Samuel. Street photography helps me slow down in a crazy city moving fast like Lagos. Holds me in the moment. So, after wandering the streets of the city for years, photographing the streets of the Nigerian commercial capital, Okocha decided to publish a book entitled From Nobody to Someone: A Journalist Diary in Lagos. The book, first published in February 2019, is a visual statement on daily life in Lagos which is home to more than 20 million people rushing every day to make a living. The tension that comes from that pursuit is what the book seeks to show, Samuel said. The book contains over 90 images from three years of street photography between 2015 and 2018, capturing unique and candid moments of everyday people in public spaces. These moments are gathered in the book. With an introductory essay written, the book, through its images, immediately takes the reader through the streets of Lagos with each photo telling a unique story. Readers holding the book should expect to feel the tension, energy and passion for life in Lagos. Samuel Okocha has been a journalist for over 10 years, working across various print, radio, TV, web and publishing platforms. His work has appeared in the Huffington Post, Aljazeera Plus, Radio France International, Voice of America, Digital Journal and University World News, among others. He started work by taking street photos during his early days as a news reporter. Then, the photos were mostly to complement the texts of my online reports, he said. But I became really aware and active in street photography in 2015. That year was when Okocha started photographing Lagos streets with photos almost every day. When taking a picture, Samuel says he looks for scenes, people and emotions that speak to him: I try to make memories from that experience, he said. And I do this by capturing transient moments from these public encounters between me and my close environment. Samuel expects to explore more cities outside of Lagos and plans to come up with more photo book projects. You can buy his photo book here: AMAZON LINKS: https://www.amazon.com/Nobody-Somebody-Journalists-Lagos-Diary/dp/179841693X

