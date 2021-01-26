India maintains ban on TikTok, UC Browser and 57 other Chinese applications – TechCrunch





TikTok, UC Browser, UC News, Baidu Map, Xiaomis Video and Community and 53 other Chinese applications that India banned in late June will not be returned to the country anytime soon, the Indian government has decided, a well-known source said with this TechCrunch issue. Last week New Delhi told the parent firms of these applications that the responses it has received so far do not adequately address the cyber security concerns charged against them, the source said, requesting anonymity as the communication is private. Citing this reason, New Delhi told firms it would maintain a ban on their applications, but is not completely closing channels of communication with firms, the source said. Indian media reported late last week that the country, which is the second largest online marketplace with over 600 internet users, is making the ban permanent. Starting in late June, India ended up blocking over 200 applications, including PUBG Mobile related to China last year amid geo-political tension between the two neighboring nations. All of these applications involved in activities that posed threats to India’s national security and defense, which ultimately undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, the IT ministry said. New Delhi has so far only sent feedback regarding responses to applications that were banned in late June. Among the groups, TikTok has been the most high profile application that was banned in India. The ByteDances crown app had more than 200 million users in India before it was blocked. Despite the ban, however, the company has retained most of its India-based employees so far. A source from ByteDance told TechCrunch that the company operates several properties in India including a productivity suite called Lark that remains operational in the country and the team continues to develop these applications. This information has not been reported before. (UC browser, too, was once very popular in India, although the growing popularity of Google Chrome browser ended the dominance of Chinese application in the country.) Despite the ban, TikTok and some of the blocked Chinese applications still hold millions of users in the country who are using specialized software such as VPNs to access them. TikTok had over 5 million active users (MAUs) in India last month, and PUBG Mobile over 15 million, according to mobile penetration firm App Annie, whose data an industry executive shared with TechCrunch. In a statement, TikTok said it was reviewing the New Delhi announcement. We constantly strive to comply with local laws and regulations and do our best to address any concerns that the government may have. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users remains our top priority, a spokesman said. The ban – like all American drama for a potential block – on TikTok has not had much of an impact on ByteDance finances. information reported on Tuesday that ByteDance more than doubled its revenue last year to $ 37 billion and increased its operating profit to $ 7 billion, from $ 4 billion in 2019. American and Chinese firms have rushed to India in the last decade looking for their billions of future users. But the South Asian nation contributes very little to the bottom line of these firms. Kunal Shah, a serial entrepreneur in India, said at a conference in 2018 that the nation has become a “MAU farm” for many companies. Despite, since their ban, TikTok and PUBG Mobile have discovered ways to get back to India. TikTok engaged in early investment talks with Reliance Industries, one of India’s largest conglomerates, and PUBG Mobile severed ties with gaming publisher Tencent and pledged to invest $ 100 million in India.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos