Compassion International Achieves Level One Certification in Child Protection





RESOURCES COLORADO, Colo., January 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –International Compassionhas achieved Level One Certification from Keeping children safe(KCS), an internationally recognized child protection organization. According to the KCS certification announcement, “Compassion has established a sound and robust framework for keeping children safe, as identified through a self-assessment, external review of key documents and interviews with key staff. The framework identifies child protection risks. and describes the steps Mercy has taken to ensure that minimum child protection measures are in place. “ While many organizations engage in training or some form of certification after negligence or child protection incidents were found, Compassion voluntarily entered the certification process, inviting experts to evaluate their work and make recommendations for improvements. The KCS process took the Compassion’s child protection team 18 months to complete and included a self-audit by each of the 25 Compassion national offices. The team collected over 400 documents and conducted 68 individual interviews, including compassionate staff whose roles and responsibilities were not specific to child protection, to find out if child protection was embedded in all departments and countries. According to the KCS assessment, compassion exceeded certification requirements. “Achieving this level of certification is an important milestone for us,” said Compassion senior adviser on child protection Megan Kelly. “We are excited to have this certification and opportunity to continue to implement systems and best practices to keep children safe.” KCS standards represent the gold standard in the NGO sector, and they have been approved by the Office Of the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID), Of the United Kingdom Charity Commission, and accepted by the UN. Paul Sergio Pinheiro, an independent expert on the UN study on violence against children, said of the standards: “They offer an excellent opportunity, not only to improve the quality and professionalism of those working with children, but most importantly, [they] will help to achieve a greater impact on children “. However, as valid as the standards, Sarah Byrd, Compassion’s child protection adviser and project leader for certification efforts, believes that continuing education is just as important, if not more important, than achieving certification. “Inviting others to observe our processes provides the necessary new ideas and perspectives so that we can continue to improve our efforts to ensure that children are safe and empowered.” The Compassion global child protection team will continue to work with regional and national leadership this year as they determine how the recommendations given by the KCS will be incorporated into existing child protection strategies and implemented for the benefit of children in it. all the world. About KCS

The SCA is one Londonon an independent non-profit basis that sets internationally recognized child protection standards that ensure that all organizations working directly for and with children have comprehensive protection measures. Their independence means that their standards and advice are not influenced by any other organization or government and are recognized by the United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID), the European Commission (EC), USAID and the UN, and enable organizations to all types and sizes to implement rigorous policies, processes and audits that protect children from abuse. Along with certification, the KCS provides recommendations for continuous improvement and opportunities for learning and growth. About Compassion International

Founded in 1952, Compassion International is a Christian child development organization that works to free children from poverty in the name of Jesus. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social, and physical poverty. Compassionate partners with more than 7,500 churches in 25 countries to offer its holistic child development program to over 2 million infants, children and young adults. His child sponsorship program has been proven through independent, empirical research. Media contacts:

Tim Glenn

719-272-5377

[email protected] BURIMI Compassion International Similar links www.compassion.com

