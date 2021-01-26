Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says ‘we did everything we could’ the days of death passed 100 thousand





Boris Johnson’s full statement over 100,000 milestone deaths Boris Johnson has vowed that the country will one day unite to honor those who lost their lives to the coronavirus, along with the heroes who fought on the pandemic front lines. Opening tonight’s Downing Street conference acknowledging the death toll of 100,000, the prime minister issued a grim promise to hold a national commemoration once the crisis is over, as he expressed his condolences to the bereaved families – including them. who never had the opportunity to say goodbye to loved ones. The Prime Minister said: “We will remember the courage of countless working people, not just our amazing NHS and care workers, but shopkeepers, transportation staff, pharmacists, teachers, police, armed forces, emergency services and many others who kept our country going during our greatest crisis since World War II. “We will commemorate the small acts of kindness – the spirit of volunteerism and the daily sacrifice of millions of people who put their lives on hold, time and time again, as we fought each new wave of the virus, buying time for our brilliant scientists. to come to our aid. “At that moment of remembrance, we will celebrate the genius and perseverance of those who discovered the vaccines. “And the great national effort, unprecedented in our history, which is now in the process of being distributed, one that has now seen us immunize over 6.8 million people across the UK. “Once those vaccines have finally freed us from this virus and put us on the path to recovery, we will make sure we learn the lessons and reflect and prepare. “Until then, the best and most important thing we can all do to honor the memory of those who have died is to work together with ever-greater determination to defeat this disease.” “And that is what we are going to do.”







