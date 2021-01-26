Another airline joins the summer schedule at Fairbanks International | Local News





Sun Country Airlines will offer uninterrupted weekly service to and from Minneapolis this summer, joining Delta Air Lines as well as Alaska, United and American Airlines in connecting Fairbanks to other states. The service to and from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport will start on May 29 and run until September 11, according to a news release from Fairbanks International Airport. Saturday’s weekly flight will depart from Fairbanks at 9:45 pm and arrive in Minneapolis at 5:55 am. The cost of a round trip starts at $ 338. One of our main objectives at FAI is to make air travel affordable and accessible to both our residents and visitors, said Angie Spear, FAI Airport Manager. Therefore, we are extremely proud to announce FAI the first low cost airline service on Sun Country Airlines. The flights will provide passengers with amenities such as free in-flight entertainment and seat seating, Sun Country Airlines CEO Jude Bricker said in a press release. We have no doubt that FAI travelers will enjoy our hospitality in the Midwest, she said. We also hope to connect our community with the Golden Heart of Alaska, the vibrant city of Fairbanks. Since the beginning of the pandemic, all airlines have reduced or canceled service to Fairbanks, but in recent months, some of them have re-evaluated their decisions. For example, Delta and Alaska Airlines began adding flights back in the fall, and American Airlines announced after Christmas their first-ever service from Fairbanks in the summer of 2021. The trend implies more confidence in the possibilities of post-pandemic tourism, but also attraction to travel destinations such as Alaska, which allows access to the outdoors and wide social distance, said Deb Hickok, president and CEO of the marketing organization Explore Fairbanks destination. Fairbanks Airport and our tourism and hospitality partners are ready to welcome visitors for a safe and exceptional stay in Alaska this summer, Spear said. Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow him on twitter.com/FDNMokale.







