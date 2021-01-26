Corps Consular College Publishes Covid International Skills Report | tidings





PHILADELPHIA, January 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Consular College of Corps (CCC), the association of foreign consuls in the US, has compiled Covid International Intelligence Report, a summary of global innovations in response to the pandemic. Dean of the CCC and Honorary Consul of Malta Louis J. Vella noted, “While 2020 was one of the most difficult years in human history, he also called for the kindness, creativity and resilience of humanity. We hope that Covid International Intelligence Report inspires hope that we all need to move the challenges forward in the new year. “ Covid International Intelligence Report was conceived and prepared by the CCC Chancellor and Honorary Consul General of Lithuania Krista Butvydas Bard, who commented, “The year brought sickness and sadness to so many people. Working on the report gave me a personal, positive response. It was uplifting and enjoyable to focus on the great talent and will in the world. “ The report includes excellent ideas from over 100 countries around the world, covering a wide range of industries. Some examples: luxury designers donated millions of dollars in unsold clothing (Ital), universities provided free medical training to airline staff (Sweden), respirators were made from recycled machine parts (Afghanistan), restaurateurs built greenhouses to allow dining at social distances (Netherlands), airports became giant movie theaters (Lithuania), a national fashion week featured a printed dress with thousands of names of healthcare workers on the front line (Malta), a new separation device turned a fan into multiple stations (Ireland) These and hundreds of other efforts are included, all organized alphabetically by country, with news links with more detailed information about each project. Covid International Intelligence Report is available for free by downloading or sending an email request to[email protected]. About the College of Consular Corps The Consular College of Troops, for more than fifty years, has served the U.S. diplomatic community as a source of information and best practices to assist foreign nationals and support the facilitation of educational, cultural, scientific, and economic exchanges. .www.consular-corps-college.org. There are over 1,500 honorary and general consuls in the US, all appointed by foreign governments and formally recognized by the US Department of State. Their work is articulated and codified in the 1963 International Treaty, the Vienna Convention on Relations Consular.

