The venue of the PDM rally changed after the Nawaz-Fazl conversation





RAWALPINDI:

The Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM), an alliance of almost all opposition parties, has changed the venue of its anti-government rally which was scheduled to be held on February 5 in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh to mark Cashmere Day. The sudden change in plan came after PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a telephone conversation and decided to hold the meeting in the Muzaffarabad district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the country. The 11-party alliance led by Maulana Fazl is mainly dominated by the People’s Party of Pakistan (PPP), the Muslim League of Pakistan Nawaz (PML-N) and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F). Earlier this month, the PDM announced a series of protest rallies in various cities across the country as part of the next phase of its anti-government campaign, starting with a demonstration outside the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) office on 19 January. Told JUI-F Rawalpindi chapter spokesman Ziaullah Khan Express Tribune that the gathering place had been changed at the request of the PML-N. He said the decision was also taken after February 5 marks the Kashmir Solidarity Day observed every year in Pakistan to show support for the people of Jammu and the illegally occupied Indian Kashmir (IIOJK). Later, PML-N Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also paid a visit to Maulana [to discuss the modalities of the event], “he added. Read also: PML-N is also thrown into the Senate poll bunch According to sources, the JUI-F Rawalpindi-Islamabad chapter had already held a meeting to form administrative committees for the rally. Other public rallies announced by the PDM president would be held in Hyderabad on February 9, in Sialkot on February 13, in Pishin, Balochistan on February 16, in Sargodha on February 23, and in Khuzdar on February 27. Some analysts believe the changes in the 11-party opposition alliance are widening with the major parties making unilateral decisions rather than following the roadmap they have previously announced to remove the PTI-led federal government. PPP co-chair Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday dismissed such speculation despite PML General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday openly disagreeing with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s proposal to launch a no-confidence motion against the current government. . Kashmir Solidarity Day is a national holiday in Pakistan, which is also observed by Kashmiris around the world on 5 February to express Pakistan’s support and unity with the people of Jammu and the Illegally Occupied Indian Kashmir (IIOJK). and to pay homage to the Kashmiris who died in the conflict. On this day, solidarity rallies are held throughout Pakistan as well as the AJK. Pakistan began observing this day during the first PML-N government in 1991.







