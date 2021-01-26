Enthusiasm over COVID-19 vaccines mitigated by talk of protectionism and aggregation

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Europe on Tuesday urged pharmaceutical companies to honor their commitments to supply coronavirus vaccines as birth cuts delay dim hopes for a speedy COVID-19 adjustment and increase protectionism rhetoric. and fundraising.

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19) at CHIREC Delta Hospital in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2021. REUTERS / Yves Herman

Countries around the world, anxious to restart economies and resume travel to the European summer, hailed the rapid development of vaccines as the one-year major pandemic escape, which has killed more than 2.1 million people.

But vaccine use in the European Union has been slow compared to countries in some other regions and fraught with problems, not just disruptions to supply chains.

AstraZeneca, which developed its goal with the University of Oxford, said last Friday that it would cut supplies to the EU in the first quarter of this year, a move that a senior EU official said would mean a 60% cut. % at 31 million doses per block.

US drugmaker Pfizer said it would have a temporary impact on deliveries in late January through early February.

Europe has invested billions to help develop the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine. To create a common global good, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

And now, companies have to deliver. They must honor their obligations, the EU chief executive added.

EU member states could take AstraZeneca to court for breach of supply contracts if it does not meet its timetable, said Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

The opportunity must be assessed and coordinated between EU countries, the minister told Reuters, through his spokesman.

The European Commission will complete a proposal by the end of the week to require pharmaceutical firms to register their vaccine exports from the EU, but says it has no plans to impose an export ban.

EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said the aim was simply to increase transparency.

AstraZeneca said initial shipments to the EU would fall below target volumes due to a production defect.

Initial volumes will be lower than originally projected due to reduced yields at a production site within our European supply chain, a company spokesman said in a written statement last Friday, but declined to give details.

Delays spread across Europe

AstraZeneca has offered to bring forward several shipments to the EU and the bloc has asked the company if it can divert doses from Britain to make up for the shortfall, European officials told Reuters.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said Britain, which has left the EU, will be able to work with the bloc to ensure there is no disruption and that rejecting vaccine nationalism and protectionism was important.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not want EU countries to limit the supply of vaccines to Britain, saying the lesson of the pandemic is that nations should work together.

Asked about reports that the EU asked AstraZeneca to divert doses from the UK, Johnson said: “I do not want to see restrictions on vaccines or their ingredients, and I am sure it will be widely supported in the EU as well.”

Delays have spread across Europe. The White House said U.S. President Joe Biden will provide an update Tuesday on efforts to strengthen the supply of vaccines as demand far exceeds supply.

The Chinese ambassador to Brazil said the issues holding the vaccine components from China to Brazil were due to technical rather than political obstacles.

Brazil is expecting ingredients from China needed to produce two vaccines in the country – one from Chinas Sinovac Biotech Ltd and another from AstraZeneca.

I believe we all know very well that this is a technical issue and not a political one, said Yang Wanming in Sao Paulo.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at the same forum, urged rich countries not to stockpile vaccines.

The rich countries of the world came out and took large doses, he said. … Some countries even got up to four times what their population needs … to the exclusion of other countries.