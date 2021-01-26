The Biden administration suspends some sanctions against rebels in Yemen





WASHINGTON The Biden administration has suspended some of the terrorism sanctions that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed on rebels Jemens Houthi in his fading days in office. The Treasury Department said Monday it would exclude some transactions involving the Houthis from sanctions resulting from the designation by the Pompeo group as a foreign terrorist organization on January 10th. The exemption will expire on February 26, according to a statement from the Treasury Office for Foreign Assets Control announcing a general license for transactions involving Iran-backed Houthis-owned entities. Similar The sanctions imposed by Pompeo had entered into force on January 19, just a day before President Joe Biden was inaugurated, and had been radically criticized by the United Nations and aid organizations. Critics said the sanctions would exacerbate what is already one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world by halting aid deliveries to civilians in the war-torn country. The Treasury license does not change Pompeo names and does not apply to individual members of the Houthi group who are otherwise sanctioned. The Trump administration’s designation had caused confusion in aid agencies and warnings from the UN, as well as senior Republicans that it could have a devastating impact on a conflict-ridden nation facing the risk of famine. Download NBC News app for news and policies Several aid groups had prayed that Biden would return the assignment immediately, with Oxfam Americas Humanitarian Policy Officer Scott Paul saying: “Lives are in balance. Iran-backed Houthi rebels rule the capital and Yemen, where the majority of the population lives, forcing international aid groups to work with them. Agencies depend on Houthis to provide assistance, and they pay Houthis salaries to do so. The suspension of the Biden administration was announced on the same day as tens of thousands of Yemenis marched in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, hearing a call from the Houthis to condemn the US for labeling them a terrorist group and for supporting the Saudi-led military coalition. that is fighting. it Six years of war between a US-backed Arab coalition and the Houthi rebels have been catastrophic for Yemen, killing more than 112,000 people and reducing infrastructure from roads and hospitals to water and electricity networks to rubble. It began with the takeover of the north by Houthi in 2014, which sparked a devastating air campaign by the Saudi-led coalition aimed at restoring the internationally recognized government. Most Yemenis 30 million people rely on international aid to survive. The UN says 13.5 million Yemenis already face acute food insecurity, a figure that could rise to 16 million by June. The U.S. definition move was part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to isolate and mutilate Iran. He also expressed support for a close US ally, Saudi Arabia, which leads the anti-Houthi coalition in the war. Saudi Arabia has backed the definition of terror, hoping to put pressure on rebels to reach a peace deal. Past rounds of peace talks and ceasefire agreements have stalled. Reuters contributed to this report.

