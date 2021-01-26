Puerto Rico declares state of emergency over violence against women: ‘An evil that has done a lot of damage’





Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency this week over violence against women – an action activists hope will help stem the tide of gender-based killings on the island, which averages at least once a week, reports say. Statement by Puerto Rican Governor Pedro Pierluisi calls for the creation of a mobile app to help victims report attacks and seek help, in addition to launching a new program to monitor women who have received restraining orders against their abusers, according to AFP. It also provides protection for gay and transgender residents. “Victims have suffered the consequences of systematic machismo, inequality, discrimination, lack of education, lack of guidance and above all lack of action,” Pierluisi said in a statement, adding that gender-based violence has been “an evil that has caused a lot of damage for a long time “. DISNEY BOT ESI I PUN ALTARVE BOTON POLICICEN NP VICTIM OF VIOLENCE NOM FAMILY, THOTAY REPORT In 2020, Puerto Rico recorded 60 homicides, Miami Herald reported, citing the Gender Equality Observatory, a local observer group. Last year, two other island-based rights groups released a study that found that at least one woman is killed in Puerto Rico every seven days, the newspaper added. Puerto Rico state of emergency defines gender-based violence as actions that result in physical, sexual or psychological harm to others motivated by stereotypes, AFP reports. “Today is a great day for women, girls and all people who have believed in declaring a state of emergency on gender-based violence that we have been seeking for three years,” said Lisdel Flores, director of a shelter for victims of such attacks, he told AFP. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Vilmarie Rivera, who runs the Puerto Rico Domestic Violence Shelter Network, added that “the government has recognized that there is a problem that we need to address as a priority.” The news agency says the statement also comes days after a nurse was killed by her husband in an attack he allegedly confessed to.

