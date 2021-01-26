The couple who won 1 million in EuroMillions helps feed 100 homeless people





Bill and Cath Mullarkey won € 1 million at EuroMillions in 2017. (Reach) A couple who won $ 1 million in the lottery have helped feed over 100 homeless people in Coventry by donating food packages. Bill and Cath Mullarkey, who won the EuroMillions Award in 2017 and are both trained chefs, created a special dish together with local charity Langar Aid to distribute to people in need. The dish was based on a Caribbean curry from St. Lucia, a native of the Floors, and was served by volunteers last Saturday. The couple were unable to cook their own meals due to the coronavirus pandemic, but worked with charity and paid for all the ingredients. The couple presents themselves with their lottery check. (Arrij) More than 100 meals were served and the couple assisted in serving the food. Bill said: I saw the Langar Aid guys on TV giving dinner to truck drivers stuck in the M20 over Christmas. I was inspired and wanted to help them care for the homeless in Coventry. Usually, Cath and I would have gone into the kitchens and cooked everything, but working with Stuart was the best way to still make a difference while minimizing contact. Read more: Hospital Charity Calls for Donations to Exhausted Front Line Staff While Cath is from St. Lucia, we went for a Caribbean curry. A vegetable and coconut curry with a side row of rice and peas plus drinks. We also delivered lots of chocolate bars as snacks. Langar Aid has cooked and distributed food, which is distributed from their base in Coventry, to those in need throughout the jam. The numbers fluctuate every night, but nothing goes wrong with any leftover food sent to local hostels. The couple was not allowed to cook the meals but provided all the ingredients and handed them over. (Arrij) Currently, Langar Aid is serving over 100 hot meals every evening, seven days a week from its center and has served over 150,000 hot meals and food packages since the pandemic began. This is not the first time the Coventry couple has served the citizens of the city. They cooked a three-course Caribbean Christmas meal for 100 retirees at the Jubilee Crescent Community Center two years ago. With other Coventry winners Ian Dunn and Karen McDougall and Paul and Ginny Wood serving and waiting in the group, the couple hired a steel gang to add to the tropical theme of the event. The story goes on Avtar Kaur, project manager at Langar Aid, said: Thank you Bill and Cath. It was great to see so many people enjoying their cock in the Caribbean on Saturday night. It was the first time we had a Caribbean dish and it went very well with lots of positive reviews. The service members were very grateful and hope to see Bill and Cathin soon.

