



ROME The Italian Prime Minister resigned on Tuesday and caused the collapse of the government. This kind of thing happens all the time in Italy. But the return to a known state of political instability has never occurred in the midst of a pandemic that has swept the country so deeply. After offering a horrific West view of the misery created by the coronavirus, Italy is again an unfortunate vanguard. It is proving whether a country, even one well accustomed to constantly dispersing and reforming governments, can manage vaccine delivery, national siege, business restrictions, and major economic bailouts during a full-blown political crisis. Italy is a big mess, but also a big country, said Agostino Miozzo, co-ordinator of the powerful scientific committee that largely recommended emergency blockades and restrictions approved by outgoing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. It is a place used to govern in emergencies and to live in emergencies.

Italy is by far the only country that has suffered political upheaval during the pandemic, as evidenced by attacks on the US Capitol this month. But the collapse of the government on Tuesday weakened the decision-making apparatus of a nation that has seen more than 85,000 of its people killed by the virus.

The question is whether a government collapse in a country that has had more than 65 governments in the last 70 years really matters when it comes to directing Covid’s response. As long as the political crisis is short-lived, the answer seems to be no. Time is of the essence, said Roberto DAlimonte, a political scientist at the University of Luiss in Rome. He said that if the crisis is short-lived, as expected, it will have little impact on response mechanics. If we come out of this with a more solid majority, it would be better, said Mr. DAlimonte. On Tuesday, Mr Miozzo was chairing a meeting on vaccine distribution, restaurant opening and school problems at the same time as Mr Conte was resigning Italian President Sergio Mattarella. Mr Mattarella will hold consultations with parliamentary leaders for the rest of the week to choose from several options. He will decide whether Mr. Conte or anyone else can get enough support to govern, or whether a limited technocratic government is a better option. If not, early elections may be necessary.

In the meantime, Mr Contes’ government will remain in a custodial capacity. As Italys political forces maneuver for an advantage and more influence in the government to come, top health officials are offering assurances that the country is not descending into Covid-fueled anarchy. Italy, they said, could successfully navigate the pandemic on autopilot in the short term.

But some other senior officials expressed concerns about practical obstacles if the crisis drags on or if the failure to form a viable political majority triggers new elections. Once countries authorize a vaccine, they will only be able to vaccinate a few percent of their citizens in the first two months. Most unvaccinated will still remain susceptible to infection. An increasing number of coronavirus vaccines are showing strong protection against the disease. But it is also possible for people to spread the virus without even knowing they are infected because they experience only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Scientists still do not know if vaccines also block coronavirus transmission. So for now, even vaccinated people will have to wear masks, avoid indoor crowds, and so on. Once enough people are vaccinated, it will become very difficult for the coronavirus to find vulnerable people to become infected. Depending on how quickly we as a society achieve that goal, life may begin to approach something as normal by the fall of 2021. If I have been vaccinated, do I still need to wear a mask? Yes, but not forever. The two vaccines that will potentially be authorized this month clearly protect people from Covid-19 disease. But the clinical trials that gave these results were not created to determine if vaccinated people could still spread the coronavirus without showing symptoms. This remains an opportunity. We know that people who are naturally infected with coronavirus can spread it while they do not have any cough or other symptoms. Researchers will study this question intensively as vaccines are announced. In the meantime, even vaccinated people will have to think of themselves as potential distributors. Will it hurt? What are the side effects? The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines are distributed as a side shot, like other typical vaccines. The injection will not be different from the ones you took before. Tens of thousands of people have already received the vaccines and none of them have reported any serious health problems. But some of them have felt short-lived discomfort, including flu-like pain and symptoms that usually last a day. It is possible that people may need to plan a day off at work or school after the second stroke. While these experiences are not pleasant, they are a good sign: they are the result of your immune system encountering the vaccine and creating a powerful response that will provide long-term immunity. Will my genes change mRNA vaccines? Jo. Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer use a genetic molecule to supply the immune system. This molecule, known as mRNA, is eventually destroyed by the body. The mRNA is packaged in an oil bubble that can be melted into a cell, allowing the molecule to slide. The cell uses mRNA to make proteins from the coronavirus, which can stimulate the immune system. At any given time, each of our cells can contain hundreds of thousands of RNA molecules, which they produce in order to make their own proteins. Sandra Zampa, Italys undersecretary for health, said she feared an absurd political crisis would result in a lack of leadership at the head of the government, whose ramifications she said were better seen in the United States, with rising infections and loss of life She worried that calling new elections would paralyze everything and make the interim government a lame duck. While Italys's health response will remain the same as long as key ministers and technicians stay in their jobs, said Ms. Zampa, a cabinet shake-up and a weak government would make management much more difficult. Already, she said, protesters have gathered to cheer that we are not obeying, restaurants have been opened illegally and regions have challenged the methodology that caused their blockages. The words of the government and its ministers, already weakened by the crisis, may have less weight and their decisions may be less effective.

Mr Miozzo, the science adviser, called the political crisis a form of insanity and said that while it had no immediate impact on the country’s pandemic response, he had concerns about possible coordination problems between the central government and the regions where the vaccine enforcement and blocking restrictions are executed.

The governors of those regions largely belong to the conservative political opposition that would prefer new elections, which would likely benefit from Matteo Salvini, leader of the nationalist League party. Some of those governors have already sought to deviate from the government position on a variety of issues, including vaccine management and school opening. The crisis, Mr Miozzo said, could translate into action for vaccines as well, including different priority regions on who should inoculate. This is the real concern, he said, for the regions to somehow feel freer to adopt established and defined measures in the country. Walter Ricciardi, a World Health Organization adviser at the Italys Ministry of Health, shared that concern but said the vaccines were controlled by the central government and he suspected the regions would suddenly start immunizing anyone they wanted. All the tension, he said, was nevertheless counterproductive. The virus is not interested in political positions, said Mr. Ricciardi. And when there is no government up to the task of making decisions, it spreads untouched.

Mr Conte and the leaders of the ruling coalition, made up of the center-left Democratic Party and the populist Five Star Movement, have denounced former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi for causing the crisis.

Mr Renzi hastened the fall of the government when he withdrew his support for Mr Conte, who was unable, after a week of frantic research, to replace his votes in Parliament. Renzis’s final game was not exactly clear, but he is not the only one in government to win by Mr. Contes premature departure. Mr Renzi said he pulled the plug due to the pandemic mismanagement by Mr. Contes, the lack of vision to decide where to allocate the hundreds of billions of euros in recovery funds that Italy has decided to receive from the European Union and its undemocratic methods in empowering unelected committees. Critics of Mr. Renzis, who are numerous, say he jeopardized Italys’s response to the pandemic for a political range. But his supporters made the opposite case, that the government was hiding and using the pandemic for political protection and that its argument made little sense precisely because, as government health officials said, the crisis had no immediate impact on the spread of vaccinations or nations Covid answer. Especially in moments of great weakness that, if a government is not up to the task, it must be changed, said Ivan Scalfarotto, a member of the party Mr. Renzis Italia Viva, who resigned from his position as Foreign Minister under Secretary, Italian Television. It’s exactly when the ship is in the middle of a storm for which we need to be sure we are on the right track to get out of the storm. Emma Bubola, Elisabetta Povoledo and Gaia Pianigiani contributed to the report.

