Written by Maggie Marsh, Global Associate Programs and Teaching Assistant, Candidate for MPP 2022

University students in PLCY 388G, Global Perspectives on Leadership and Investing in Social Change had the opportunity to give $ 7,500 to a non-profit organization during the fall 2020 semester. After months of studying grant-making, non-profit organizations and philanthropy, students completed the grant-making process by donating these years to the Global TERPhilanthropy Fund Groundswell International for their Rotant Buffalo Fund program working with women in Nepal. Journalism Major Kimi Fleming remarked, Prior to this semester, I had no experience with philanthropy or awarding grants. However, I quickly learned the importance of the process and the impact this grant could have. Dr. Bies and Maggie were so passionate about the classroom that it helped students connect with the process during each step.

At the beginning of the fall semester, students discussed and debated critical issues affecting people around the world to identify an issue area for this year’s grant. The main problems the students identified included climate change, inequality in education, and human trafficking. After research, reading, analysis and intensive dialogue, the students decided that the grant would focus on food insecurity. Next, students drafted a Request for Proposals that articulate their mission statement and key selection criteria for reviewing grant proposals. The class was particularly interested in funding an organization working on long-term food insecurity solutions that respect local culture and prioritize community involvement, also using environmentally sustainable methods.

After inviting suitable organizations to apply, the students reviewed a record number of proposals, ranked their choices, and discussed the strengths and weaknesses of each applicant. Eventually narrowing the pool to four finalists, students then held Zoom Virtual Site Visits with representatives from each organization where they asked questions and clarified which nonprofit best suited the mission statement and selection criteria. Daphne Kirschner, a dual executive with a degree in French and Government and Politics, noted being on the grant side means making tough decisions for the organizations we are willing to fund and who we want to help, but ultimately, it is very rewarding. After writing the reflection papers and casting a final ballot, the students selected Groundswell International to receive the grant. Noted communication major Denise Burroughs I am inspired not only by the Groundswells effort to eradicate food insecurity in Nepal, but also their focus on empowering women from the Dalit caste. I am confident that our grant will change the lives of dozens of marginalized families in Nepal. ” Other students indicated that the organization’s expert staff, evidence-based methods, and attention to culture and community involvement were among the reasons Groundswell deserved the award this year.

This year the Global TERPhilanthropy Fund will support the Groundswell Internationals Rotating Buffalo Fund. This new program provides families with an interest-free loan for a milking buffalo that families pay over two years by selling 90 percent of the milk to a cooperative and keeping 10 percent of the milk for home consumption and nutrition. Thirty percent of the proceeds are profits for buffalo owners and 70 percent of the proceeds go to the Buffalo Revolving Fund until the loan is repaid. Once the loan is repaid in full, buffalo owners retain 100 percent of their milk profits. The Buffalo Revolving Fund is self-sustaining and reinvests loan payments to buy more buffalo and expand the program into new households. This program has the potential to increase the income of participating families by as much as $ 900 per year. That’s more than double the income of many of these families, who currently survive on less than $ 2 a day.

Groundswell International was formally awarded the Global TERPhilanthropy Fund during a virtual grants ceremony attended by Dean Orr School of Public Policy and Dean Nina Harris, as well as Executive Director Steve Bresica and Director of Development Larry Bostian from students and faculty at Grounds . While commending student attention to detail and critical consideration in determining a grant recipient, Dean Orr noted that it gives me hope when hope is lacking. Dr. Angela Bies, the faculty member leading this course, has noticed that it is the diversity of students, directions and interests that make the grant award process and classroom discussions rich and informed. Head of Information Science, Elijah Falope, noted The course provided me with new information on how nonprofits operate, while also challenging my views on what philanthropy should look like in terms of purpose, scale, and cost. operational. The grant-making process has revealed that many of our world’s issues are interrelated, and solutions to these problems do not come in a single formula for all. Real, long-term solutions come from local, community-based approaches that address issues in context.

Throughout the semester, a recurring theme in the grant award process and classroom discussions were the links between issues such as climate change, food insecurity, educational equity, and poverty. Thinking like grant makers, students were aware of these relationships and thought strategically about funding an organization and program by working on various issues to enable long-term solutions. On a happy note, unaware of the students who invited and chose Groundswell independently, Groundswell was also inaugurating the Global Fund TERPhilanthropy award in spring 2015. This is a testament to the groundwork and innovation of Groundswells.To learn more about Groundswell Internationaland the influential work they do, visit their websitehere.

The Do Good Institute is proud to offer funding for this grant each year.