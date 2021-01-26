Iran executes another wrestler despite US international protest, reports say





Iran has executed another decorated wrestler this week despite international protests and condemnation by the US State Department, according to reports. Mehdi Ali Hosseini was killed in a prison in the city of Dezful on Monday, Reports Al Arabiya, citing a local news media. A court official there also confirmed the execution in the state news agency ISNA. A senior U.S. State Department official came out shaking earlier this month against Iran’s plan to execute Hosseini after Tehran rulers publicly hanged champion Navid Afkari in September with widely criticized allegations. IRANIAN EXECUTIONS AFFECT US OTHER “The Iranian regime must be held accountable for their heinous human rights abuses and their attempt to seize power through execution,” Ellie Cohanim, deputy special envoy of the State Department, told and fighting anti-Semitism, for Fox News. Hosseini, who is from Andimeshk in Khuzestan province, was arrested in 2015 and charged with premeditated murder, allegedly committed during a group clash. It is unclear, however, whether the Iranian regime forced Hossein to confess to a crime he did not commit. The vague Iranian judicial system and criminal system repeatedly tortured Afkari into admitting a murder he did not commit, according to human rights organizations and Western governments. Clerical rulers hanged Afkar for protesting in 2018 against the economic and political corruption of the regime controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Reports of Husseinis’ execution this week were met with further criticism from activist groups. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “The clerical regime cannot survive even one day without execution, torture and oppression in an attempt to establish a reign of terror to prevent the escalation of the popular uprising while it is engulfed by incurable internal and external crises.” National Council of Resistance of Iran tha. “The Iranian Resistance reiterates its call on the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Human Rights Council and all human rights defenders, as well as the European Union and its member states. “to condemn the brutal execution of Mehdi Ali Hosseini and to take immediate measures to save the lives of prisoners on death row,” he added. Fox News Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos