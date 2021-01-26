Three arrested for protest outside MM headquarters, Courts & Crime News & Top Stories





Three people were arrested after attending an illegal public assembly yesterday outside the Ministry of Education (MoD) headquarters in Buona Vista, police said in a statement. Police added that the trio, whom they did not mention but said were aged between 19 and 32, were released on parole at around 22:00. Investigations are ongoing. The three were among a group of five people who allegedly staged a protest around 5pm, holding placards reading “# fix non-student schools”, “Why aren’t we in your sex”, “How can t ‘we get A when your care for us is an F “,” trans students will not be deleted “and” trans students deserve access to health care and support “. Police said that when officers arrived at the scene, only three people were left. Activists have identified them as Elijah Tay, Lune Loh and Kokila Annamalai. They were warned to stop their activities as they were responsible for an offense, but they ignored the warning and continued with their activities, police said. “The group was then given a ‘movement’ direction under Article 36 of the Public Order Act and was told they would be arrested if they did not adhere to the direction,” police said. “The three refused to comply despite repeated police warnings and were arrested under the Public Order Act around 5.35pm.” Police said five banners, two colorful flags and a blue bag were seized in connection with the case. Protesters, around the time of their meeting, issued a statement saying they were a group of students and supporters calling on the MoD to end discrimination against LGBTQ + (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) students. students, adding that it was over. The protest comes after a pre-university transgender student diagnosed with gender dysphoria said in a post on Reddit this month that the MoD had blocked her from receiving hormonal treatment. The MoD had said that this was not true, as he was unable to intervene in the medical treatment, which is decided by the student’s family.







