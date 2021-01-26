The Annual International Fashion Show will be broadcast live this year





For nearly two decades, the University of Louisville International Fashion Show has been one of the most popular student-led campus events. Dress, dance numbers and company are a winning recipe for a night that shines in the spotlight of students from all over the world studying here. This year, the 19th Annual International Fashion Anniversary takes place on January 29th. Due to social distancing guidelines due to Covid-19, the show will continue without a personal audience, instead of being broadcast live on WHAS11.com and onwards UofLs YouTube channel. The only people present will be the organizers and participants. The show will only take place with the group of models and performers who have registered. It will be filmed in the Ballroom at the Student Activities Center and we will use all the space available to us at SAC up to social distance. The masks will be worn at any time as well, said Lilah Kahloon, a young psychology major who chairs the Diversity Committee of the Student Activities Board, which organizes the event. The show will be divided into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East. “We have students from different cultural RSOs like the Black Student Union, the African Student Union and the Vietnamese Student Association to name a few,” Kahloon said. The theme, Revolution: Not over, will be included in every part of the show, Kahloon said, adding that it came from a feeling we could not put into the show without addressing the state of the world in which we lived. It seems like the demand for global change is stronger now than ever. Seeing the ongoing protests for Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement as a whole, we wanted to address the ideas of revolutions and how students, like those in the UofL, can often be seen in front of them, she said. The show poster features an image of hands holding up the Earth, a powerful symbol intended to convey that humans have the power to change the world in which they live, Kahloon said. Kahloon said there will be about 65 models on the show and eight dance shows. Since anyone around the world can watch the show over the years, UofL students have the opportunity to demonstrate to an unlimited audience the joy they have for celebrating their culture with others, Student Dean Michael Mardis told WHAS11 in an interview here. The show begins airing at 7 p.m., Jan. 29.

