Watch county assemblies as IEBC clears the BBI Bill

President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister display a copy of the BBI Report during the presentation at Kisii State Lodge. PHOTO | PSCU By EDWIN MUTAI

More from this author summary IEBC President Wafula Chebukati presented the BBI bill for approval in 47 counties.

It will take two-thirds or 24 counties to pass the bill before Kenyans get a vote to approve or reject it in a referendum.

Mr Chebukati said the commission, through a temporary verification of data captured by 19 January 2021, had confirmed that the initiative was supported by 1,140,845 registered voters. Article 257 (4) of the Constitution requires that any push for constitutional change through popular initiative be supported by the signatures of one million registered voters. Therefore, it will inform you that the initiative has met the appropriate threshold as provided for in Article 257 (4) of the Kenyan Constitution, 2010. Mr. Chebukati said Chairmen of County Assemblies are required to submit decisions of County Assemblies to the Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate within three months of the date of the IEBC letter. The IEBC undertook a verification exercise to see if the BBI is supported by one million registered voters. The signature verification initiative was promoted by BBI secretariat co-chairs Denis Waweru and Junet Mohamed. Today marks a major milestone for the BBI process. With permission from the IEBC, we now have a short time to present to all County Assemblies the referendum Bill for the BBI, Mr Waweru said in a statement.

