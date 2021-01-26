Connect with us

US News & World Report announced its ranking today for the best online university programs, and Florida schools are ranked among the best in numerous categories.

The 10th edition of the online ranking was based on different criteria than the overall school rankings released in September, given that online students tend to be older rather than college for the first time. Programs were ranked using a formula that assessed engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials, and expert training and opinion.

Among the online bachelor’s degree programs, which ranked 357 colleges and universities, Dayton Aeronautical Embry Riddle was ranked No. 1. 1. The University of Florida ranks No. 3, the University of Central Florida ranks No. 3 and Daytona State College ranked No. .

Among the online masters of business administration programs, UF ranks No. 5, University of South Florida ranks No. 26, Florida State University is ranked No. 40 and the University of Miami ranks No. 45.

For graduate criminal justice programs, FSU ranks No. 8, UCF ranks No. 12 and the International University of Florida ranks No. 17.

Among the graduate engineering programs, UF ranks No. 11, USF ranks No. 34 and FIU ranks No. 50.

Four schools are ranked in the top 50 for graduate information technology programs, with FSU at Nr. 5, USF in no. 12, University of West Florida at Nr. 31 and the Florida Institute of Technology at No. 34.

UF topped the list of postgraduate programs in education and FSU ranks No. 15.

More than 80 percent of students enrolled in the online UF program are employed, and all online courses are enrolled and accessible to students on their own time. UF launched UF Online, a program that offers 24 degrees exclusively online, in 2014.

Evangeline Tsibris Cummings, assistant provocateur and director of UF Online said in a statement after the announcement of the ranking that online school programs allow more flexibility for students.

I’m proud that the University of Florida now welcomes students from all over the world to earn a UF Bachelor degree fully taught by UF faculty and fully supported by an in-house UF campus team, she said. And we were just getting started.

At USF, more than 65 degree programs are wholly or mainly online.

We are proud to be recognized as a national leader in online education, which is especially important during COVID-19 as the USF continues to deliver courses in a range of flexible formats that meet the needs of our students, said USF President Steve Currall in a statement.

A full list of rankings is available here.

