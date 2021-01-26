International
Russia, US extend new START arms pact, says Kremlin
Moscow / Washington (Reuters) – Russia and the United States have reached an agreement to extend a new nuclear weapons control treaty, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, a move that preserves the last major pact of its kind between the two world powers. major nuclear power in the world.
The White House did not immediately confirm the Kremlin’s announcement but said President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had discussed the issue over the phone and agreed that their teams should work urgently to complete the extension by February 5, when the treaty expires.
Signed in 2010, the New Start (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is a cornerstone of global arms control.
It limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads deployed by the United States and Russia to 1,550 each, as well as the number of ground-based and submarine-launched missiles and bombers that deliver them.
The Kremlin declared progress, which was widely anticipated, in a statement announcing that Putin and Biden had spoken for the first time since Biden took office on January 20th.
Moscow and Washington had failed to agree on an extension under former US President Donald Trump, whose administration had sought to reconcile conditions for a renewal that Moscow refused.
The Kremlin said Putin and Biden expressed satisfaction that diplomatic notes between the two nations had been exchanged earlier Tuesday, confirming that the pact would be extended and that the procedures required for the pact to take effect before it expired on February 5 would end in days. future
The White House, in its description of the call, did not say that an agreement had been reached or that diplomatic notes had been exchanged, although its tone was optimistic.
They discussed the two countries’ readiness to extend the new start for five years, agreeing that their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5, the White House said. They also agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of weapons controls and new security issues.
A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the plan was for the exchange to take place on Tuesday.
The White House said last week Biden would seek a five-year extension, something the U.S. disarmament ambassador said would be the start of efforts to engage Moscow.
This extension makes even more sense when relations with Russia are not at a good stage, Robert Wood said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva on Tuesday.
Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, said earlier in the day that extending the pacts would give Moscow and Washington more time to work together on other international security issues.
In his statement, the Kremlin said Putin had told Biden that normalizing relations between Moscow and Washington would be in the interests of both countries.
He said the two leaders had also discussed the US decision – during the Trumps administration – to pull out of the Open Skies treaty, as well as Iran’s nuclear program and the conflict in Ukraine.
The White House said it would raise issues where it disagreed with Russia and said Biden had reconfirmed the United States’ firm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.
Biden had raised other issues of concern including the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the cyber-attack blamed on Russia that used US technology company SolarWinds Corp. as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks, and reports that Russia offered favors to affiliated militias. with the Taliban to kill coalition forces in Afghanistan.
President Biden made it clear that the United States will act resolutely in defense of its national interests in response to actions by Russia that harm us or our allies, the White House statement said.
Additional reports by Dmitry Antonov, Maria Kisisova, Polina Devitt and Darya Korsunskaya; Additional reports by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and by Steve Holland and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Written by Gabrielle Ttrault-Farber and Arshad Mohammed; Edited by Andrew Osborn and Mark Heinrich
