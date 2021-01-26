Protecting American Search from Foreign Opponents

The best listening experience is in Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drives daily audio interviewsApple podcastsorPodcastOne.

The federal government funds a lot of research and development each year, but not all – not even most. However, protecting R&D intellectual property from foreign adversaries is a concern for both government and industry. And that raises the question of how far the government should go in trying to secure private R&D. For an answer, Federal trip with Tom Temin addressed old colleague at the Georgetown University Center for Security and Development Technology, Melissa Flagg.

Tom available: Dr. Flagg, good to have you near.

Flag of Melissa:Good morning. Excellent to be here, Tom.

Tom available: And your report has described how in a sense, a smaller role, federal funds play in R&D nationwide, give us an understanding of numbers and how they have changed over the years.

Flag of Melissa:If we were to talk in the 1970s, we would be talking about the federal part of American R&D that was over two-thirds. But today, the federally funded share of American research and development is like 22% to 23%. Over three-quarters is non-federal, and even in basic research, over half is not funded by the federal government. So while the role of the federal government is critical, and its protection is necessary, it really is not enough.

Tom available: So here there is basically a dichotomy: One, the government has an interest in protecting intellectual property, national security, the economic benefits of R&D, but most of it is out of government hands. So some of the government methodologies have to somehow accept the fact that the goals may be the same for the private and federally funded ones, but the methodologies may not be the same, or tell us?

Flag of Melissa:Absolutely. I think traditionally, because the government played such a big role, most of our approaches to thinking about security really focused on the funding that came from the federal government. And that tends to be the law enforcement approach, the discovery, making people say if they have a relationship with a foreign government when they get federal funding, and all of these are important approaches. But when you talk about non-federal funding, you should now think about an internal set of partnership alliances, where we really need to start a conversation with industry, with philanthropy with academically active – all of these sources research funding, and having a conversation about how they are personally affected by bringing in people who will not only steal their intellectual property, their tacit knowledge, but gain access to their networks. So thinking about public-private partnerships, or even information and data sharing structures that may allow some new conversations is critical.

Tom available: And what about the idea of ​​sharing technical expertise and information about piracy methodologies and so on, that can happen between, say, Homeland Security and the R&D sector, similar to what is in theory, at least supposed to happen between different industrial sectors and Country Security?

Flag of Melissa:Absolutely, Tom. In fact, one of the examples we use in this paper is the collaboration that has taken place around cyber security. This is a place where full disclosure of what is happening to you is not good. You do not want everyone to know where your vulnerabilities are on your network. But on the other hand, you really want to remove security for the whole of the United States, for the whole industry, right? And so being very thoughtful about how we bring the sectors together with the government, but also I think, much wider groups of people as academics, who can help us tackle these problems in creative ways, is more really important. But if the government starts to use a punitive approach, it makes it much harder for people to feel bought to create solutions together.

Tom available: Of course And there is still a kind of fundamental distrust in many scientific quarters just about that kind, any kind of government intervention.

Flag of Melissa:I think it’s reasonable. Historically speaking, we have really tried to defend this opening from which a bottom-up system like America has benefited. The ability to take science wherever it goes, and to be as creative as you are capable, and not be limited by the ideas of other people who are not experts in what you do. So it makes sense. But on the other hand, we need a culture of security that understands that it is security for each of us, right? We are securing our intellectual property, our economic security, and that is actually what gives us national security.

Tom available: We are talking to Dr. Melissa Flagg, a senior fellow at Georgetown University Center for Developmental Security and Technology. A report cites a discovery by a group of scientists dating back to 2009 and in the 10, 11 years, 12 years since that report, many things have changed compared to relations with China, and also what we know about China’s real intentions in R&D links in the United States. So what are some contemporary ways to get out of this one that we can defend everyone’s research, and yet in many ways, there are often Chinese research collaborators who come openly to American universities and think tanks.

Flag of Melissa:I think one way is to really start reformulating this question through risk assessment lenses, as opposed to leaving you can assess each individual person. Counterintelligence gives us a lot of insight into this, that some of our biggest threats are actually internal threat, they are not foreign threat, right? This will not diminish the reality that we have an opponent who is stealing our searches. Let us be very clear about this. However, risk assessment, in my opinion should be done in a nuanced way that is in the context of the decision, or action you are taking. So if you are hiring someone to come behind your firewall and have access to your networks, your tacit knowledge and all of your IP, you will have a much higher bar to make sure the people you hire have no ties to foreign governments that can pull it back, patent it without your knowing it in other countries, and use it for military purposes and opposing nations. But if you are just collaborating with someone intellectually and all that information will be published public anyway, within three months, that bar for engagement threat is lower. So I would just encourage us to start a conversation with the private sector that helps them walk through the contextualization of their decisions and relying on security as a culture rather than as a punitive thing imposed by the government.

Tom available: And this patent issue is a crucial issue because recent studies by the Office of Patents and Trademarks show this growing number of patent applications being filed in China, which may or may not have an effect. In other countries, there is, you know, a system of big countries that share and collaborate on patenting. And the meaning there is that even if it is good in China, that special patent, which can set aside American innovators who want to enter the Chinese market. So there are potentially at least quite serious economic consequences if something is lost from the Chinese patent system, even though it will open up to the market fairly soon – intellectual property itself.

Flag of Melissa:Absolutely, when you are looking at areas of research that are much closer to economic conversion, or not, to actually come to a product space, I think it is a very different conversation about collaboration. And indeed, we are working on some research now to see the changing percentages of international cooperation in different areas of research. Because it is not homogeneous and it is not homogeneous in all countries. Some countries are much more cooperative in all areas, and other countries have a wide variability. What we find in a preliminary approach to this is that the US and China actually have quite a wide difference, both between them and in different research areas. In engineering, it’s lower than, say, the physics of condensed matter, right? And so you get very big changes. And that’s okay, that’s fine. The question of patenting is really interesting, because in the American system, we have a great focus on prior art, we have a legal requirement to discover prior art. So if I know there is already a patent in China, I should find out about it on my patent. And it could – it could also affect my ability to get a patent here in the US So we do not really know what the effects of this patent increase will be in China. Right now, many of these are patent applications. And we do not know how much is the rate to go from an application to a patent currently granted. But this is definitely something we are looking at and doing active research at CSET.

Tom available: And finally, you have described a collaboration, say with the Office of Science and Technology Policy, an agency designated as the National Science Foundation, NIST, to collaborate with National Academies, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and so on. . Many institutions here that violate, that would create a kind of structure outside the government. But nonetheless the government can help draft it, is that what you are suggesting?

Flag of Melissa:[The] the feeling is that these institutions have a long history of trust and credibility with the technical community. And so working with these groups to find a home in some kind of nonprofit organization, perhaps affiliated with associations, or insecure space, where you can have industry at the table, nonprofit at the table, and government as a table player , but not as the person in charge, and co-financing, matching funds coming from all of these sectors, and sharing data coming from all sectors – maybe we can get creative and even convince Elsevier or Thomson Reuters to bring some data to the table, right? We could really come up with some interesting solutions that have the whole of America in mind, not just federally funded science.

Tom available: And I think the good thing is that when federal scientists attend science conferences, they go as equal colleagues and do not assume to be leadership. But when it comes to law enforcement and the FBI and Homeland Security, they somehow want to run the show. So you have a bit of a culture clash here.

Flag of Melissa:Absolutely a class of cultures. A very different approach to openness, and a very different approach to punishment.

Tom available: Okay, good thought to think. Dr. Melissa Flagg is a senior fellow at Georgetown University Center for Security and Development Technology (CSET). Thank you so much for joining me.

Flag of Melissa: Thank you.

