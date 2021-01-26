The backup battery is running low after the power outage draws power to Field, BC

A train track near Field, BC, has knocked down power in the village.

CP Rail confirmed that a grain truck derailed west of the village at 1:40 a.m. MT Tuesday. No one was injured, a spokesman said.

CP said crews and equipment were immediately dispatched to the site and that the cause of the road breakdown is under investigation.

The BC Hydro website says that after the power outage caused by the incident, about 150 people are being powered by an ESF battery.

“We expect that we will not be able to enter the site to make repairs sooner by tomorrow. It is very likely that the battery will run out of power before we are able to return the power to our customers,” BC Hydro said. a statement posted online.

“We request that while your power is coming from the battery, please save electricity if it is possible to extend the supply. This may mean postponing tasks that require power until the mains power is restored.”

By 11 a.m., the company estimated that the spare battery had another nine hours of remaining capacity.

The derailment comes almost two years after the temporary collision of the CP train east of the village.

Last month, the RCMP main crime unit launched a criminal investigation into the February 2019 crash that killed three crew members.