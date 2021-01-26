Canadian vaccine maker says it would be closer to spread if there was more help from Ottawa

As European Unison threatens to limit COVID-19 vaccine exports, one company says it is time for the federal government to throw its support behind alternatives made in Canada.

While international companies like Pfizer-BioNTechandModernahave have dominated the COVID-19 vaccine game so far, some Canadian companies are also working on their own vaccine candidates.

One of them, Toronto-based Providence Therapyics, announced Tuesday that it has begun human clinical trials to test its candidate, a mRNA vaccine that works similarly to Moderna.

The federal government has provided funding for Canadian companies working on vaccines, but reached procurement agreements with Pfizer-BioNTechandModerna, both produced abroad. The government has said Canada does not have the capacity to produce the millions of doses needed to immunize the population.

As It Happens has contacted Procurement Minister Anita Anand for an interview.

Providence Therapeutics CEO Brad Sorenson says his company hopes to have a vaccine ready for distribution by early next year. But he says it could have happened much sooner if the federal government had entered the board early.

Here is part of his conversation with As It Happens host Carol Off.

How quickly can you be able to go through different stages and get the production of a vaccine that Canadians can get?

If all goes well, we should be able to complete the clinical trial process this year and be able to distribute commercial vaccines in Canada by early 2022.

How much support did you get from Ottawa with your project?

We finally got two government funding grants. One was through an organization called NGen, which stands for Next Generation Production, and this was a grant that allowed us to purchase some equipment. And we got it in partnership with another company called Northern RNA so we could start building production. So we got about $ 3.5 million for that.

And then we also got $ 4.7 million from the National Research Council[Canada] to sponsor our first phase.

So that helps. I am grateful for what we have. We need much more.

Hopefully, with the success we have had in entering the clinic and working to demonstrate some good clinical data in the coming months and with the Canadian government realizing that there are some supply challenges, they will understand the importance of having a Canadian supplier.

When we approached the government, we were two months later from Moderna. – Brad Sorenson, CEO of Providence Therapy

And so just going back to that, because the proposal you submitted in the spring was a $ 35 million request that would allow you to start the first human phase trials, which is what you are starting right here in January. in short. So if you had gotten it, if the federal government had supported you then, how soon would you have had this solution made in Canada?

When we approached the government, we were two months later from Moderna.

So if they had answered you, where would you be now?

If we had had support, we could have advanced our program. I do not know if we would have progressed at the exact pace as Moderna. I mean, they got a billion dollars. We were not asking for a billion dollars. But we would not talk about Phase 1 now. We would talk about Phase 3 and distributing vaccines to Canadians this summer.

I know you are quite happy that you are starting this now and you are getting this rolling. But how disappointing is it for you that you could have been that solution much earlier?

I’m frustrated You know, we’ve had a consistent message. We have said they will experience challenges, supply challenges. We said, “If you thought getting PPE was difficult, expect to try to get vaccinated.” And we are seeing this now.

You can not expect host countries, whether the European Union or the US, to spend billions and billions of dollars to quickly pursue a vaccine and then export that vaccine.

We have said from the beginning that we should have our capacity here in Canada.

A healthy volunteer receives an injection in this undated donated image provided by Providence Therapeutics. (Providence Therapy / Canadian Press)

There is a Canadian home-grown idea or initiative. The Quebec-based company Medicago is the only Canadian company with an agreement signed with the federal government. How different is yours from what they are developing?

I hope they succeed. I mean, I want there to be a lot of options, a lot of solutions, to deal with this pandemic.

I started my own company to go after cancer, not to go after COVID. And, you know, we stopped a cancer program to work on that because we felt a need, an overwhelming need. And I really want to go back to that other program. And so, you know, I can not talk much about the advancement of Medicago and their technology. I will let them speak for themselves.

And you are producing this in Calgary, right?

Yes We actually started our production in Toronto at the Sunnybrook Institute. But it is not a large enough structure for us to take it to the next stage. So we did all the Phase 1 and Phase 2 vaccines in that facility. And now we are in the process of transferring that production from Toronto to Calgary and building capacity in Calgary.

We heard today that the European Union is threatening to ban anyone[exports] of vaccines produced in Europe in other countries before they have given the vaccine to citizens in Europe. The United States has made similar threats. How important do you think it is to have what you are offering, which is a solution made by Canada?

I will be surprised if we do not hear from the federal government next week. There is no other way I can describe it. If we don’t hear from them next week, you know, let’s call again and do another interview because, I think, it would create national outrage.

We have an opportunity to solve our problem, and not just solve our problem, but to contribute to problem solving all over the world. Instead of competing for a meager resource and trying to buy the next route, we can add to the capacity.

And I think we’re actually where we are and I think we can do it.

Written by Sheena Goodyear. Interview produced by Katie Geleff. Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.