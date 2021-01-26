International
Rich international crew of over millions to fly Crew Dragon to space station
CAPITAL CANVERAL, Fla. A group of wealthy international businessmen will fly a Dragon SpaceX Crew to the International Space Station, departing from Florida within a year, Axiom Space revealed on Tuesday.
Private space company Houston unveiled its first payroll team Tuesday, known as the Axiom Mission 1, or AX-1, who have paid $ 55 million for their seats inside the Dragon spacecraft. SpaceX made history last year, becoming the first private company to fly NASA astronauts to the space station, turning human flight operations off the Florida Space Coast.
Former NASA astronaut and current Axiom vice president Michael Lpez-Alegra, 62, will be the mission commander. He last visited the ISS in 2007, his fourth space flight with NASA, flying the spacecraft and the Russs Soyuz spacecraft. He will become the first person to command a NASA and a commercial mission to the ISS.
While Lpez-Alegra is well known in space circles, the other three guys are just people who want to be able to go into space and were securing that opportunity, Axioms chief executive and president Mike Suffredini, a former space station program manager for NASA, told the Associated Press.
The entire male crew includes Larry Connor, 71, managing partner of The Connor Group, an Ohio-based real estate investment firm that operates and owns luxury apartments in 13 major U.S. cities. On its website, Axiom lists Connor as a non-profit entrepreneur and investor investor.
Reports Cincinnati.com Connor made $ 1.6 million last year on the stock exchange and returned it to his employees with bonuses. The Connor Group has also made millions of contributions to Dayton, Ohio area schools and hospitals, reports Dayton.com.
To complete the crew, an Israeli and Canadian will join as mission specialists.
Mark Pathy, 51, a Canadian businessman, will become Canada’s 11th person to achieve space flight as a mission specialist in the AX-1. According to Pathys LinkedIn profile, he is the CEO of the Stingray Group, a global music, media and technology company based in Montreal.
Eytan Stibbe, 63, is an Israeli businessman and former pilot of the Israeli Air Force and Founding Director of the Vital Capital Fund, an investment firm in Africa. He will become Israel’s second astronaut, according to Axiom. Stibbe was also a close friend of Israel’s first astronaut, Ilan Ramon, who died at the age of 48 when the Shuttle Space Columbia split into the entrance back over Texas in 2003.
The first team will spend eight days at the space station and it will take a day or two to get there aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule after ascending from Cape Canaveral.
The first private ISS team in human history has been assembled.
Commander Michael Lpez-Alegra
Mission Pilot Larry Connor
Mission Specialist Mark Pathy
Mission Specialist Eytan Stibbe
Mission Axiom 1 (Ax-1): The beginning of a new era. pic.twitter.com/vBlr0ASRhj
– Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) January 26, 2021
This collection of pioneers, the first space crew of its kind, represents a defining moment in humanity’s eternal quest for quest and progress, Lpez-Alegra said in a statement. I know from first-hand experience that what humans encounter in space is profound and pushes them to make more meaningful contributions to returning to Earth. And as much as any astronaut who has come before them, the members of this crew have accomplished the kinds of things in life that equip them to accept that responsibility, act on that revelation, and make a truly global impact.
After receiving some criticism for the entire male crew. The company said in a tweet, We are in conversation with many prospects of private astronauts of all backgrounds at all times. The composition of this crew was determined by who was willing to commit to training and flight now.
Former NASA astronaut and 10-time space traveler Peggy Whitson will train as a reserve commander if Lpez-Alegra cannot command the AX-1 flight. Another client, John Shoffner, from Knoxville, is the reserve mission pilot, according to Axiom.
The next best thing to flying in space is training for it! Said Whitson in a tweet. In anticipation of commercial evolution.
Both reserve and primary teams will go through the Axioms astronaut training program together, according to the company.
Axiom Space also plans to fly actor Tom Cruise to the ISS for a film project but has not revealed many details about this launch, also with SpaceX.
In addition to private space flight for paying customers, Axiom plans to build a private space station that will first be attached to the International Space Station.
Nearly a year ago, NASA discovered that Axiom Space had been given access to the Node 2 Forward port space stations to begin construction of the commercial space station.
Axiom Space plans to launch a port-related module, followed by a research and production facility, as well as a crew habitat and an Earth observatory with large windows. The whole structure will form the axiom segment of the current ISS.
The company is collaborating with Boeing, Thales Alenia Space Italy, Machines Intuitive and Maxar Technologies on the project.
The first module will launch in the second half of 2024, according to Axiom.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
