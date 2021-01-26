‘Real risk’ schools may remain closed until summer, warns Child Commissioner

There is a “real danger” that schools could close by the summer, a leading figure in education has warned – due to a “lack of planning”.

Children’s Commissioner Anne Longfield said a “clear roadmap” for reopening was “missing” and urged lawmakers to “think creatively”.

The shock to parents comes hours after reports surfaced that information about a return to classes could be released within days.

Ms. Longfield opened her booth to get children back in school in a report entitled ‘Roadmap for School Reopening’, which went online Tuesday.

She said: “Unfortunately it is much easier to close schools than to reopen them.

How would you get your kids back to school? Let us know in the comments below.



(Image: Getty Images)



“Everyone knows the need to reopen schools as soon as possible, but hope alone will not make it happen.

“What is missing is a clear map towards this.

“There is a real risk that schools will be closed until Easter sooner, or even in the summer – not because the virus makes this inevitable, but because of a lack of planning.

“The exam question to be asked at the head of the government is: how much children of what age could be returned when AND where , at what level of community broadcasting; and what we should do now to facilitate it?

“This should be the subject of daily briefings and meetings as part of Response No. 10 and the Covid Cabinet Office.

“SAGE can provide modeling of different options and at the end of this note we suggest which evidence would be useful – but it is ultimately up to the government to think creatively about what those different options might be, consider all the possibilities, come up with a plan, and ultimately make something happen. “



(Image: Getty Images)



Ms. Longfield then set out a number of options for the gradual reopening of schools, which included several-year-old groups returning in front of others and children returning to wheelchairs.

The commissioner also stated that “effective testing” should be extended to schools and that teachers and other staff should be given priority over vaccines to support reopening.

And she added that a “turbo-captured plan” would have to be once the children returned to the classroom to bridge the knowledge gap left by the pandemic.

The focus on the effects of blockages and pandemics on education has increased in recent days, with fears that a ‘lost generation’ is being created.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that there was a possibility the restrictions could be eased within three weeks, though Downing Street clarified quickly and said February 15 was the date when the blockade would be reviewed.

School principals have said they believe classrooms will remain closed to most children until after the Easter holidays, which are in early April.