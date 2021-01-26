



Shortly after joining The Post, he oversaw an investigation that would continue to win Pulitzer into public service: a series of articles that exposed National Security Agencies global oversight efforts. The work was done by 28 Post Journalists and was based largely on classified documents discovered by Edward Snowden, a former government contractor. (The Post shared Pulitzer 2014 with the American wing of The Guardian.) News organizations in possession of top-secret government documents found themselves in thorny ethical territory. At the time of Pulitzer’s victory, Mr. The Baron said the decision to inform the public was clear. The discovery of the massive expansion of the NSAs surveillance network was absolutely a public service, he said. Business & Economy Updated 26 January 2021, 4:58 pm ET Dean Baquet, executive editor of The Times, praised Mr. Baron for making quick and quick decisions about the Snowden newspapers, as well as his general stance at The Post. The post was in a difficult moment when he took office, Mr Baquet said. Maybe he had lost some faith. And he set a clear path. He made better every institution he touched, added Mr. Baquet. Mr Baron said in his note to staff that the Post was now well positioned for the future, with a larger reader and expanded coverage. The Post has about three million digital subscribers alone, with nearly one million in the last year, and its editorial staff has grown, from 580 journalists when Mr. The Baron amounted to more than 1,000. The newspaper was owned by the Graham family, the newspaper’s custodians for three generations, when Mr. The Baron started there. She was struggling financially while dealing with the battles all newspapers have faced: declining print advertising revenue, declining circulation and new competition from digital media. In August 2013, Jeffrey P. Bezos, founder of Amazon, bought The Post for $ 250 million. Since then, the combination of Mr. Bezos and the knowledge of the newsrooms of Mr. The Barons has revived a letter perhaps best known for its reporting, by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, on the Watergate scandal that toppled President Richard M. Nixon.

