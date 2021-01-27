The Catholic at the center of the life support dispute has died, lawyers say





A Catholic man who was at the center of a treatment dispute over life support has died, lawyers say.

The middle-aged man, who came from Poland but lived in the West Country, fell into a coma late last year after suffering brain damage.

Specialists said his condition would never improve significantly and thought the treatment should end. The husband’s wife admitted and said he would not want to be a burden. His mother, sisters and a granddaughter disagreed. They said that, because of his Catholic beliefs, man would not want his life to be interrupted if it could be saved. A London-based judge ruled in mid-December that termination of life support treatment was in the best interests of the husband. Mr. Justice Cohen analyzed the case at hearings in the Defense Court, where issues related to people who do not have the mental ability to make decisions are considered, and heard evidence from independent specialists. He said the man could not be identified in the case media reports. The bosses at Plymouth NHS Trust University Hospitals are responsible for the husband’s care and had asked Mr Justice Cohen to decide that termination of life support treatment would be lawful. Lawyers involved in the case said the man died on Tuesday. The husband’s granddaughter failed to persuade the Court of Appeals judges to overturn Mr Justice Cohen’s decision and failed to persuade judges at the European Court of Human Rights to intervene. Polish government officials had offered to fly the man to Poland for treatment. They also failed to persuade European Court judges to intervene. Mr Justice Cohen, who is also examining cases in the Family Division of the Supreme Court, said he appreciated the Polish government’s offer. But the judge said treatment could have been provided in England if he had decided the treatment was in the best interests of the husband. The judge also said the husband could not fly to Poland against his wife’s wishes. A lawyer representing the husband’s wife said she wanted to have time to grieve in peace. “We know a lot of people want to talk to him,” said Laura Hobey-Hamsher, who works for law firm Bindmans. “But she would appreciate it if people would not contact her at this time. “She needs some peace and time to grieve. “If anyone has a message, they can contact me.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos