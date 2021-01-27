Colyers International Moves Peninsula Office to Technical Center Research Park | Member News News | Hampton Street Room





Colliers International is pleased to announce that the Peninsula office is relocating to the 700 @ Technical Center Research Park. A 1,534-square-foot lease was recently executed and Colyers plans to relocate six employees to the building over the next 30 days. Building 700 @ Tech Center Research Park opened in August 2019 and was 94% leased at the time. The 81,600-square-foot building is the first of 10 planned for the 50-acre research park located at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Tech Center Parkway and adjacent to the Jefferson Lab in Newport News. Construction on the second building is scheduled to begin this spring. “WM Jordan is pleased to welcome Collers | Virginia at the Technical Center Research Park as our newest tenant, “said Skip Smith, vice president, for development. “Its goal is to recruit science, research and innovation companies at Newport News. Under Perry Frazer, the Collier team continues to be an unrivaled expert in their field and we look forward to continuing to work with them as the Tech Center develops.” The Technical Center Research Park, developed by WM Jordan Company and Virginia Tech together with Newport News City, is part of a larger campus including Marketplace at Tech Center, with 250,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, and Venture Apartments Tech Center, a 300,000 foot multi-family residential community. Colyers International oversees the rental and management of the Technical Center Research Park. The lease was negotiated by Perry Frazer, managing director, and Geoff Shoemaker, associate. About Collers International Collers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading professional real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, more than 15,000 of our enterprise professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize property value for occupants, owners and real estate investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our capital, has provided composite annual return on investment of nearly 20% to shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $ 3.0 billion ($ 3.5 billion including subsidiaries), with $ 33 billion in assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colyers or LinkedIn.







