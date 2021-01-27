Portugal pushed for international help after the COVID-19 dead reached the record





LISBON (Reuters) – The Portuguese government was asked to transfer COVID-19 patients out on Tuesday after deaths reached a record high and the oxygen supply system of a large hospital near Lisbon partially failed due to overuse. The COVID-19 casualties in the past 24 hours reached a record 291, bringing the total to 653,878 cases and 11,012 deaths. It now has the worlds highest seven-day average of cases and deaths per million people, according to ourworldindata.org. A hospital in the municipality of Amadora had to transfer 48 of its patients to other health units in the capital late Tuesday as oxygen pressure was not enough for the large number of patients, she said in a statement. There was a need to facilitate oxygen consumption, so patients were transferred, said the hospital, which has left almost no beds empty. They were never in danger. News reports showed ambulances rushing through the main gates of hospitals to pick up patients, while some left accompanied by police. Twenty patients were transferred to Lisbon’s largest hospital, Santa Maria, which on Tuesday installed two refrigerators outside its morgue with a capacity for 30 bodies, his spokesman said. Across the health service in Portugal, 830 intensive care beds have been assigned to COVID-19 patients out of a total of 1,200, the health ministry said. Currently 765 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units. As public hospitals struggle to cope, large military health units in Lisbon and Porto intervened to help. He in the capital doubled his capacity to withstand the tide. Two cafes have been turned into pavilions. The local council in Torres Vedras, a municipality near Lisbon that is facing major coronavirus outbreaks in several care homes, urged the foreign ministry to seek international help. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told a news conference that there was no need to raise the alarm about the idea of ​​international aid but added: “We know there is the availability of friendly countries to help. Health Minister Marta Temido told RTP on Monday: The Portuguese government is pushing all available mechanisms, including in the international framework, to ensure it provides the best care for patients. But Temido noted that patient transfers were limited by the location of the Portuguese at the westernmost tip of Europe, especially as other EU nations are also under pressure. Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Catarina Demony, Miguel Pereira and Pedro Nunes; Additional reporting by Patricia Vicente Rua; Edited by Andrei Khalip, Giles Elgood and Richard Chang

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos