Skal International Executive Board, with its new Leadership, takes over the task for 2021





Skal International Executive Board will prioritize and focus on supporting the collective passion for Skal and tourism by advancing global partnerships, developing relationships, raising awareness and impact through tourism industry events to increase the value of membership in Skal.

"As I begin my term as President of Skal International World, we still face the daunting task of maintaining the commitment and interest of the top member as the Tourism Industry slowly recovers from the devastating COVID outcome and resulting travel jams and restrictions. Executive Board is committed to supporting that recovery in every way possible and promoting the values ​​of Skal membership when the importance of community support is so necessary. ' Bill Rheaume, World President, It will be international. "Now, with the vaccines available, there is finally light at the end of a very dark tunnel. Our industry must be ready to support travel companies, airlines and hoteliers as they struggle to survive this sudden decline. , "he added. In 2021 Skal International will continue to work closely with the UNWTO as well Daniela Otero, CEO of Skal International, is a member of the member board. The organization will also continue to work closely with other partner associations such as WTTC, PATA, IIPT, The Code, ECPAT, ICTP and the Sustainable Travel Association. "Governments, organizations, businesses and ultimately all of us will have to invest the next few months in more recovery-focused training. Working together and cooperating has been and will continue to be vital," he said. Daniela Otero, CEO of Skal International. During 2020, Skal International, like any other association worldwide, held its meetings on various online platforms such as virtual meetings or, in some cases, using the hybrid format. In 2021, this will continue to be the norm for the first 4-6 months. 'Our goal in 2021 will be to maximize the visibility of Skal International globally while maintaining effective and progressive communication within the country. We will create and direct a multi-channel communication strategy, develop a brand voice, and maintain brand integrity across all platforms. We plan to use multiple social and digital media platforms to maximize our presence within the Travel and Tourism Industry, 'he said. Burcin Turkkan, Senior VP responsible for PR / Communications and Digital Media. As the first international association to adopt Digital Transformation since 2018, Skal International has technologically advanced platforms to allow its members to do business virtually using these platforms. "While we are in the second phase of Digital Transformation, we are working on introducing the most advanced technologies and innovative platforms to our global membership," he said. Fiona Nicholl, Vice President of Skal International. Skal International is planning the meeting at October 2021 with its global membership in the Annual International Scal World Congress in Quebec City, Canada. This event could be one of the first global meetings of the travel and tourism industry after the pandemic. Congress has an extensive program including B2B events, workshops, guest speakers, host members and non-members from the global travel and tourism industry. Skal International is the world 's largest network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism Sector who relate to each other to address issues of common interest, to improve a business network and to promote destinations.



