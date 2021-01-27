Circumcision in Quebec does not apply to homeless people: judge

The siege of Quebec has been suspended against homeless people, by the Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday.

Judge Chantal Masse says the plaintiff, a group of legal aid attorneys working on behalf of homeless clients, demonstrated that the life, safety and health of homeless people were endangered by the state.

Quebec residents are only allowed to be between 8pm and 5am for essential trips under the curfew, but Masse ruled that the public health measure could not be applied to homeless people.

The protection measure suspends the police ban on homeless people until February 5th.

The order was sought from attorneys representing the Mobile Legal Clinic.

The group argued that the state of detention is “arbitrary and disproportionate” when it comes to the homeless. Forcing homeless people to be off the streets and inside when they do not have a home was urging them to do the impossible, the group said.

The Quebec prime minister had been under increasing pressure to ease restrictions for the homeless.

Montreal Mayor Valrie Plante called on Franois Legaultto to restore the curfew for those who have nowhere to go.

She said the restriction added unnecessary stress to people who are homeless and those who work with them.

More to come.