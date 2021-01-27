The UK watches the quarantine of travelers as the number of viruses exceeds 100,000 | World News

LONDON (AP) The official death toll in Britain in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 100,000 on Tuesday, a terrible achievement as the government considered imposing hotel quarantines on international travelers to stop new versions of the virus arriving in the country.

The government said 100,162 people have died in the pandemic after testing positive for the virus, including 1,631 new deaths reported Tuesday.

it is difficult to calculate the grief contained in that grim statistic, said a grim prime minister Boris Johnson. Years of lost life, family reunions did not attend and, for so many loved ones, lost chance even to say goodbye.

Britain is the fifth country worldwide to record 100,000 virus-related deaths, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, and by far the smallest. The US has recorded more than 400,000 deaths COVID-19, the highest number in the world, but its population of about 330 million is about five times that of Britain’s 67 million.

As in other countries, the real number is likely to be even higher. Statistics agencies in the UK say the number of registered deaths mentioned in COVID-19 on the death certificate is more than 108,000.

Opposition politicians and public health officials accuse Johnson’s Conservative government of being slow to act during the blast when it comes to travel jams and restrictions. A new more contagious variant identified in the south-east of England at the end of last year also helped push infections to higher levels and plunged the country into its third blockade.

“Johnson said in a televised press conference that he took full responsibility for everything the government has done.”

What I can tell you is that we really did everything we could and continued to do everything we could, to minimize the loss of life and minimize the suffering in what has been a very, very difficult phase and a “very, very difficult crisis for our country,” he said.

British authorities are carrying out a successful vaccination program to help the country suppress the blast and ease the blockage. So far more than 6.8 million people have received the first doses of the two vaccines and the government aims to give 15 million people, including all over the age of 70, a stroke by February 15th.

Johnson has promised a public inquiry into the blast from Britain, but not until the crisis is over.

“We will make sure we learn the lessons and reflect and prepare,” he said.

Johnson was meeting with senior officials Tuesday night to review tougher border measures. The BBC reported that UK citizens and residents arriving from most of South Africa and South America, as well as Portugal, will have to self-isolate themselves in a hotel for 10 days at their own expense.

Quarantine hotels have been used to limit the transmission of the virus to countries including Australia, New Zealand, China, India and Singapore, but the practice has not been widely adopted in Europe.

Current blocking rules prohibit Britons from taking foreign vacations, although essential travel is allowed. People arriving from overseas are already required to self-isolate themselves in Britain, but enforcement is inadequate.

Nick Thomas-Symonds, law and order spokesman for the British opposition Labor Party, said only a comprehensive hotel quarantine system would be strong enough to keep the spread of new strains of the virus in the UK

“It cannot be limited to a small number of countries, leaving empty holes in our defenses against different types of viruses that appear all over the world.”

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, a Conservative, said the biggest problem was that many people already in the UK do not adhere to self-isolation orders.

I think the elephant in the room in this is not 10,000 or more people arriving in the UK every day, there are 30,000 people in the UK already who are being quarantined with Test and Trace and are not doing so, Hunt said BBC.

He backed calls for a self-isolation fee from the government so that people exposed to the virus or infected would not lose income by staying home.

We may also need to enforce more compliance, but I think you can only do that if you make a reasonable offer to people to support them financially for any losses they may have from having to stay home, tha Hunt.

People arriving in the UK from abroad must also indicate that they have tested negative for COVID-19. Britain recently banned direct flights from South Africa, Brazil and Portugal and banned entry to passengers from there and several nearby countries in response to new variants of the virus.

