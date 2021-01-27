The IMF expects COVID-19 vaccines to fuel global economic growth Voice of America

The increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to fuel a stronger economic recovery worldwide this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted on Tuesday.

The global economy will grow 5.5% this year, more than the IMF forecast of 5.2% expansion in October, as vaccines help control the spread of the coronavirus, allowing governments to ease the blockade measures that led to last year. the worst global economic contraction since World War II.

The IMF’s updated forecast of 5.5% global economic expansion this year would mark its fastest growing year since its sharp 2010 recovery from the financial crisis.

While vaccines are expected to help with the global economic recovery, the IMF warned that economies around the world will need support from their governments to offset the damage caused by the pandemic.

The 190-nation organization also warns that coronavirus mutations could hamper global economic growth.

Moreover, the IMF World Economy Update predicts that US President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package could boost U.S. economic output by 5.1% over the next three years after contracting a 3.4% sharp in 2020.

The US economy is the largest world, followed by China, which the IMF predicts will achieve a record 8.1% growth after a relatively small 2.3% economic growth in 2020.

The economies of 19 European countries that use the euro currency will expand together 4.2% this year after shrinking 7.2% last year, the IMF said. The lending organization also predicts that the Japanese economy will expand 3.1% after contracting 5.1% in 2020.

The preliminary report shows that India’s economy will expand 11.5% this year, faster than any of the other major economies, marking a strong recovery from the 8% economic downturn in 2020.

International trade will grow 8.1% this year after contracting 9.6% in 2020, the IMF said.