International
The IMF expects COVID-19 vaccines to fuel global economic growth Voice of America
The increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines is expected to fuel a stronger economic recovery worldwide this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted on Tuesday.
The global economy will grow 5.5% this year, more than the IMF forecast of 5.2% expansion in October, as vaccines help control the spread of the coronavirus, allowing governments to ease the blockade measures that led to last year. the worst global economic contraction since World War II.
The IMF’s updated forecast of 5.5% global economic expansion this year would mark its fastest growing year since its sharp 2010 recovery from the financial crisis.
While vaccines are expected to help with the global economic recovery, the IMF warned that economies around the world will need support from their governments to offset the damage caused by the pandemic.
The 190-nation organization also warns that coronavirus mutations could hamper global economic growth.
Moreover, the IMF World Economy Update predicts that US President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package could boost U.S. economic output by 5.1% over the next three years after contracting a 3.4% sharp in 2020.
The US economy is the largest world, followed by China, which the IMF predicts will achieve a record 8.1% growth after a relatively small 2.3% economic growth in 2020.
The economies of 19 European countries that use the euro currency will expand together 4.2% this year after shrinking 7.2% last year, the IMF said. The lending organization also predicts that the Japanese economy will expand 3.1% after contracting 5.1% in 2020.
The preliminary report shows that India’s economy will expand 11.5% this year, faster than any of the other major economies, marking a strong recovery from the 8% economic downturn in 2020.
International trade will grow 8.1% this year after contracting 9.6% in 2020, the IMF said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]