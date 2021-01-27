Medieval skeletons show social inequalities ‘recorded in bones’

Nick Saffell



Human bones from Cambridge, England, dating back 10 centuries reveal social inequalities etched in the bones of the inhabitants.

Researchers studied the skeletons of 314 people who lived between the 10th and 14th centuries, carefully cataloging each fracture and fracture to correlate social strata with the risk of skeletal trauma. Results, published Monday in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, increase your understanding of the economic and physical hardships of medieval Europe – and demonstrate once again how much archaeological data can tell us about the daily lives of our ancestors.

Last year, for example, archaeologists analyzed the skeletons of two men believed to have died while fleeing the deadly eruption of Mount Vesuvius in Pompeii nearly 2,000 years ago. The youngest of the men had compressed spinal discs, leading archaeologists to speculate that he may have done manual labor as a slave.

The remains in the Cambridge study come from three very different burial areas that house the remains of residents across the social spectrum: a parish cemetery for the working poor; a charitable hospital that housed the sick and needy; and an Augustinian fries carrying the remains of wealthy donors along with the clergy. Workers buried in the parish cemetery, called All Saints by the Castle, showed the most trauma, apparently a result of injuries sustained while working in agriculture and construction. These areas included heavy plow work drawn by horses or oxen, and the crawling of stone blocks and wooden beams through the city.

“These were people who spent their days working long hours doing heavy manual labor. In the city, people worked in trades and crafts such as stonemasonry and blacksmithing, or as general workers,” the study says. Jenna Dittmar of the Department of Archeology at Cambridge University, said in a statement. “Outside the city, many spent dawn to dusk doing bone-crushing work in the fields or tending cattle.”

Video screen from Cambridge University by Leslie Katz / CNET



By the 13th century, Cambridge was an economically thriving market town and inland river port, the vast majority of whose inhabitants were workers. Using X-ray analysis, Dittmar and other researchers found that 44% of the people they studied had bone fractures, compared with 32% of those buried in the fern and 27% of those buried by the hospital. Fractures were more common in male remains (40%) than females (26%) in all burials, a finding consistent with past research showing that medieval men were at increased risk of injury compared to medieval women.

But it was not just full-time workers who showed signs of significant physical trauma. Although the friars of the day spent most of their time engaged in persecution and spiritual studies, they also undertook daily tasks to maintain their monasteries. A detailed man in the research, identified as a frat by the belt buckle and burial site, showed complete fractures halfway up to both thigh bones, an extreme injury that may have led to his death.

Researchers suspect a wheelchair accident. “Maybe a horse was shaken and he was hit by the pickup truck,” Dittmar said.

Not all fractures resulted from accidental injury. The researchers noted skeletal damage related to violence in about 4% of the population, including women and people from all social groups.

A frat showed protective fractures in his arm and signs of severe cranial trauma to the skull. And a woman buried in parish areas seemed to bear the marks of lifelong domestic abuse – some of her ribs were broken, as were numerous vertebrae, her jaw and leg.

“She had a lot of fractures, they all healed a lot before her death,” Dittmar said. “It would be very unusual for all of these injuries to occur as a result of a fall, for example. Today, the vast majority of broken jaws seen in women are caused by intimate partner violence.”

Gathered together, hundreds of skeletons tell a story of widespread hardship.

“Life was harder at the bottom,” Dittmar said, “but life was hard at all.”