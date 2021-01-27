US Government Urges Americans Not to Travel Abroad After New Testimony Enters into Force





“Consider seriously going across the sea now,” Assistant Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Ian Brownlee told a phone call Tuesday. “U.S. citizens who decide to go abroad, whether for vacation or genuine urgency, should all be prepared to be potentially seriously disrupted in their travels.”

“If you can not easily use a Covid-19 test, or if you are positive, you will end up overseas for much longer than you planned,” Brownlee added. “If that happens, you will be responsible for covering your accommodation and medical expenses during that time.”

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the Global Migration and Quarantine Division, Marty Cetron, said in the same call that “the final message is that this is not really the time for people to engage in discreet travel and that all travel “to be delayed until we have better control over the virus and speed up our vaccination strategies.”

Despite the warnings, Brownlee said the State Department is not considering issuing a global advisory level: Do Not Travel and will continue to issue advisers on a country-by-country basis. The department issued a worldwide warning against international travel last March and lifted it in August, but he said at the time that he went on to “recommend US citizens to be careful when traveling abroad because of its unpredictable nature.” of the pandemic “.

READ: New US Covid-19 test requirement for travelers: What you need to know Brownlee said Tuesday that the State Department is “committed to helping U.S. citizens abroad who find themselves in dire situations, but that assistance is likely to be limited.” “Our goal is to help people avoid those straits in the first place,” he said. U.S. embassies will be able to provide information on where they can get medical care and Covid tests, Brownlee said, but will not provide those tests. The new test requirement came into effect shortly after President Joe Biden reinstated Covid-19 travel restrictions for non-US citizens who have been to Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and most of Europe. It comes as new Covid variants are discovered in countries around the world. CDC’s Cetron noted that the US government is looking at the options “very closely” “As these variants increase, the risks of international travel are evidenced by the urgency that President Biden and this administration have taken to combat the virus and to use all the measures we have available here,” he said. “Consequently, we reposted the original order issued by the CDC on January 10, January 12, which went into effect today.” “Most importantly, the waiver that was originally intended to extend the implementation period by a few weeks has been removed from this order, although we have specifically added a special humanitarian emergency exemption to be considered,” Cetron added. He said the decision to drop the waiver was taken because “it was determined that we needed to put this testing strategy into effect quickly today and not allow for another two weeks”. “Moreover, when we saw the overloads of this virus that occurred, especially in the months before Thanksgiving and during the holiday season – Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year – we were seeing an increase in the virus at a time when more variants are they showed themselves more and more contagious, “he said. “And it was a combination of all these factors that led to the urgency of removing the additional two-week extension for implementation, and shifting this to effect immediately at 12:01, midnight.” Cetron told reporters that “they are holding daily morning operation calls with airlines to … get feedback on early start and implementation.” He said any issues that came up overnight were “anticipated” and they “have various hotlines that are available to judge things that may come up in the middle of the night.” Both officials suggested talks were under way regarding possible travel restrictions over land borders.

